Football
Ole Miss punter named semifinalist Ray Guy Award: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics.
Ole Miss punter Fraser Masin was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award on Friday.
The senior is one of 10 semifinalists for the award, which is presented annually to the top punter in college football. Candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, percentage of punts downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.
PUNTERS DESERVE LOVE TOO!
Ray Guy Award Semifinalist 🇦🇺🦘@FraserMasin | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/0lbCGNSCg1
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 15, 2024
Masin is averaging 46.9 yards per punt, 11 landing inside the 20-yard line and 10 traveling at least 50 yards. He also has two 60-lus yard punts and has the sixth-best net punting average this season with 44.4 yards. If the season ended today, it would be the third-best punting season in Ole Miss history.
Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results
Volleyball: Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
Cross Country: NCAA South Regional, Tallahassee, Fla. 7:30 a.m., ESPN+
Men’s 10K Team Scores
1. #10 Alabama – 80*
2. Ole Miss – 91*
3. Tennessee – 109
4. Florida State – 112
5. Auburn – 143
6. North Florida – 156
* = NCAA automatic qualifier
Men’s Individual Scores
6. Toby Gillen – 29:51.1 – All-Region (2nd career)
7. Elyas Ayyoub – 29:53.9 – All-Region (1st career) – 27-second PR
13. Aiden Britt – 30:25.8 – All-Region (1st career)
27. Evan Thornton-Sherman – 30:52.0
38. Benjamin Bayless – 31:09.5 – PR
69. Jack Meijer – 31:48.2
88. Gabe Scales – 32:17.3 – PR
Women’s 6K Team Scores
1. #7 Alabama – 63*
2. #18 Florida – 79*
3. #24 Florida State – 106
4. #16 Tennessee – 123
5. #27 Lipscomb – 134
6. Ole Miss – 150
7. Georgia Tech – 180
8. Auburn – 229
9. Vanderbilt – 271
10. Mississippi State – 278
21 others
* = NCAA automatic qualifier
Women’s Individual Results
6. Loral Winn – 20:07.7 – NCAA Qualifier, All-Region (3rd career)
23. Sophie Baumann – 20:33.8 – All-Region (1st career)
27. Beth Arentz – 20:37.6
36. Emilia Mikszuta – 20:42.7
58. Madison Hulsey – 21:07.0
69. Ainhoa Brea – 21:22.0
102. Frances Luna – 22:02.2
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Basketball: Colorado State vs. Ole Miss, Southaven, Miss., 3 p.m., SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
🚨 New Item 🚨
Bid on a game-worn visor signed by @Lane_Kiffin plus a piece of the goal posts from The Vaught! 👀
— Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) November 15, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“I’ve always felt my wife had class and a lot more culture than I do, and I’ve seen that rub off on Eli.”
We’ll Leave You With This
📈 @ESPNCFB won all 4 Week 11 windows & ABC owns 12 of the top 15 CFB games on all nets this season
🏈@AlabamaFTBL–@LSUfootball | 7.9M viewers
🏈@GeorgiaFootball–@OleMissFB | 7.4M
🏈@GatorsFB–@TexasFootball | 3.9M
🏈@CanesFootball–@GeorgiaTechFB | 3.5M… pic.twitter.com/C5HaBIIgax
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 12, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC