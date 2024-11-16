Ole Miss punter named semifinalist Ray Guy Award: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss punter Fraser Masin was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award on Friday.

The senior is one of 10 semifinalists for the award, which is presented annually to the top punter in college football. Candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, percentage of punts downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

Masin is averaging 46.9 yards per punt, 11 landing inside the 20-yard line and 10 traveling at least 50 yards. He also has two 60-lus yard punts and has the sixth-best net punting average this season with 44.4 yards. If the season ended today, it would be the third-best punting season in Ole Miss history.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Volleyball: Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Cross Country: NCAA South Regional, Tallahassee, Fla. 7:30 a.m., ESPN+

Men’s 10K Team Scores

1. #10 Alabama – 80*

2. Ole Miss – 91*

3. Tennessee – 109

4. Florida State – 112

5. Auburn – 143

6. North Florida – 156

* = NCAA automatic qualifier

Men’s Individual Scores

6. Toby Gillen – 29:51.1 – All-Region (2nd career)

7. Elyas Ayyoub – 29:53.9 – All-Region (1st career) – 27-second PR

13. Aiden Britt – 30:25.8 – All-Region (1st career)

27. Evan Thornton-Sherman – 30:52.0

38. Benjamin Bayless – 31:09.5 – PR

69. Jack Meijer – 31:48.2

88. Gabe Scales – 32:17.3 – PR

Women’s 6K Team Scores

1. #7 Alabama – 63*

2. #18 Florida – 79*

3. #24 Florida State – 106

4. #16 Tennessee – 123

5. #27 Lipscomb – 134

6. Ole Miss – 150

7. Georgia Tech – 180

8. Auburn – 229

9. Vanderbilt – 271

10. Mississippi State – 278

21 others

* = NCAA automatic qualifier

Women’s Individual Results

6. Loral Winn – 20:07.7 – NCAA Qualifier, All-Region (3rd career)

23. Sophie Baumann – 20:33.8 – All-Region (1st career)

27. Beth Arentz – 20:37.6

36. Emilia Mikszuta – 20:42.7

58. Madison Hulsey – 21:07.0

69. Ainhoa Brea – 21:22.0

102. Frances Luna – 22:02.2

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: Colorado State vs. Ole Miss, Southaven, Miss., 3 p.m., SEC Network+

