Football
With a clear path to the playoff, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talks to reporters
The Rebels’ head coach spoke with reporters about a variety of issues.
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his players came into the 2024 season with the loftiest goals and highest expectations an Ole Miss team has had since a Manning played quarterback.
Despite a shocking home loss to Kentucky and overtime loss to LSU, the Rebels are still in position to accomplish most of those goals. An conference championship isn’t likely, but a spot in the new 12-team playoff is and the Rebels’ path is crystal clear.
Beat Florida. Beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.
If Ole Miss can win those two games, it should be in the playoff.
With that in mind, Kiffin started the week off with his weekly Monday press conference with reporters and talked about the playoffs and much more.
WATCH:
“He’s now become the rat poison.”
-Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin on Nick Saban being complimentary of his team this season. pic.twitter.com/PziIml0m3d
— Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) November 18, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC