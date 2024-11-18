Connect with us

Football

With a clear path to the playoff, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talks to reporters

The Rebels’ head coach spoke with reporters about a variety of issues.

Published

2 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his players came into the 2024 season with the loftiest goals and highest expectations an Ole Miss team has had since a Manning played quarterback.

Despite a shocking home loss to Kentucky and overtime loss to LSU, the Rebels are still in position to accomplish most of those goals. An conference championship isn’t likely, but a spot in the new 12-team playoff is and the Rebels’ path is crystal clear.

Beat Florida. Beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

If Ole Miss can win those two games, it should be in the playoff.

With that in mind, Kiffin started the week off with his weekly Monday press conference with reporters and talked about the playoffs and much more.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC