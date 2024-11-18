NCAA transfer window opens in 3 weeks: Rebel Roundup

A lot will happen in the next three weeks. No. 9 Ole Miss will have played its final two regular season games, all conference championship games will have been played and we will know who will be playing for a national championship.

Also, the NCAA winter transfer window will be open. More than 50 FBS players are currently in the portal (that number is only going to go up) and will look for greener pastures before the window closes Dec. 28.

This year’s transfer portal will slightly different than in past years, but teams will still have an opportunity to do what Ole Miss did in last year’s transfer window.

The Rebels had won 11 games, but the season still felt disappointing (especially a 52-17 loss to Georgia) and the Rebels became highly motivated buyers. Ole Miss brought in 18 transfers in the winter and two more in the spring. Those transfers are a big reason why Ole Miss is ranked in the top 10 and in the thick of the hunt for a spot in the 12-team playoff.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, Mississippi State 2

Rifle: Ole Miss 4711, Ohio State 4708

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Basketball: Jackson State at Ole Miss., 11 a.m., SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩 your eyes on this 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/kblhIZuSIA — Ole Miss Volleyball (@OleMissVB) November 17, 2024

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Devin Harper has Flipped his Commitment from LSU to Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 313 IOL from Shreveport, LA had been Committed to the Rebels since January Top 90 Recruit in ‘25 (per On3) “Hotty Toddy 🦈”https://t.co/aAZSimmnpv pic.twitter.com/wQ617Xf4nT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 17, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“Growing up in a small town of two thousand people, there wasn’t too many ways to get in trouble. But I found some. We got caught stealing green plums from this old lady’s yard.”

