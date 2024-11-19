Ole Miss to learn plenty with CFP rankings: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss football will get a lot of its questions answered tonight.

The College Football Playoff Committee will release its third edition of its rankings at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN. The Rebels figure to be included in the committee’s rankings, but where they’re ranked – and more importantly where other teams are ranked – will be telling to how clear the Rebels’ path to a playoff berth is.

The SEC has five teams with two losses and how the committee ranks those teams will determine who just needs to win out and who needs help.

For the Rebels, what will be important to know is where does the committee rank Georgia? How far does Tennessee fall after losing to the Bulldogs? Is LSU fall out of the top 25? How far does South Carolina rise after beating Missouri? Is Ole Miss ranked ahead of BYU (who lost to unranked Kansas, but still in contention for the Big 12 championship)? Where does the highest-ranked Group of 5 team rank?

How the committee answers those questions will go a long way in determining in if Ole Miss simply needs to just win its final two games or needs to rack up style points in those wins?

Of course, a loss will put the Rebels in the same boat as LSU. Out of the playoffs.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 76, Jackson State 44

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Tennis: NCAA Individual Championship, Waco, Texas

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss coach Yolet McPhee-McCuin won her 200th career game, and 106th at Ole Miss, with the Rebels dispatching Jackson Stte 76-44 at SJB Pavillion on Kids Day.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I really don’t think I have lived my life as an open book.”

