Ole Miss ranked No. 9 in latest playoff rankings

Ole Miss fans should be hoping the College Football Rankings don’t change.

The rankings and playoff seedings will most certainly change with two weeks and conference championship games still to be played.

But the Rebels would probably be favorites in their first round game, based on the committee’s rankings this week.

Ole Miss was ranked No. 9 in the rankings, one spot ahead of Georgia, and would face No. 7 Indiana (10-0) on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Hoosiers face No. 2 Ohio State this weekend and the outcome of that game will have a big impact on the playoff rankings.

The Rebels could still end up facing the Hoosiers, but here’s the important takeaway from the latest rankings: beat Florida and Mississippi State, and the Rebels are in the playoff.

The playoff committee ranked Ole Miss ahead of Georgia (but two spots back of Alabama), which is important. The Rebels won the head-to-head matchup, but the Bulldogs win against then-No. 7 Tennessee and Ole Miss losing to Kentucky at home make the difference between the two teams very thin.

Georgia ends the season with home games against Massachusetts (who just fired its head coach) and Georgia Tech (who started off Florida State’s disaster of a season with a win in Ireland and gave Miami its first loss). Ole Miss travels to Florida and then hosts Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl.

So, the committee has sent its message to Ole Miss. Win out and you’re in.