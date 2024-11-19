Ole Miss’ Ulysses Bentley IV on timing of bye week before Florida

OXFORD, Miss. — It wasn’t particularly surprising when Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV said Tuesday enjoyed the bye week. Considering playing running back in the SEC is kinda like having 20 car wrecks in a day, the bodies take a pounding.

“It was a perfect time for us to get a bye,” he told the media. “We had a lot of guys banged up and stuff like that, but it definitely was good for guys to get rest and come back this week.”

He sounded like a guy who need the time to feel a little better. Running backs usually start really feeling normal in February or March after the months of pounding they take.

“You can kind of say it’s unusual, but at the same time, my body feels good,” Bentley said about the off week. “Each and every day I try to go to treatment and get in the cold tub. Even though I am a little banged up, I always find a way to make myself feel good.”

