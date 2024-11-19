Connect with us
Football

Rebels’ Cayden Lee on getting all receivers back healthy

Getting top receiver back helps an offense that’s already been clicking well while he was recovering from injury

Published

3 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Getting wide receiver Tre Harris back on the field against Florida would let Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and the fans breathe a sigh of relief. Even though the Rebels didn’t lose a game without him, the road is about to get more treacherous.

That may start Saturday on the road against a Florida team that has been surging through the back half of the season. Beating LSU last week probably should tell Ole Miss the Gators can figure out how to win games.

“Tre’s a great player, we all know that, but we just had to keep what was going and we couldn’t fall off because we wouldn’t be in the position that we are now,” wide receiver Cayden Lee said Tuesday. “The offense is in a really good position,” Lee added. “When Tre comes back, I feel like it’s going to make us even better.”

Kickoff for the game Saturday is 2:30 p.m. on ABC and fans can also listen on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC