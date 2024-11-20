Florida’s Napier knows at least one Rebels’ lineman fairly well

OXFORD, Miss. — Considering four of Florida’s last five opponents were ranked, three in the Top 10, it’s not a huge leap to think they have been getting better.

Beating LSU soundly Saturday night was proof that would be correct. Now No. 9 Ole Miss is next. Gators coach Billy Napier knows exactly what he’s facing. Most of it starts on the defensive line and he sounded very familiar with those names.

“They have numerous players that can be a problem,” Napier said on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday. “[Jared Ivey] and [Princely Umanmielen] on the edge and even the inside players. [Zxavian Harris] is an underrated player. He’s hard to block, big long, twitchy, disruptive to go with [Walter Nolen].”

He likely remembers Unanmielen from his days at Florida before transferring to the Rebels. After starting 24 of the 45 games he played in for the Gators, he came to Oxford for his final year. The defensive line has come into its own, especially in their final game before a bye week, downing Arkansas, 63-31, in a game that really wasn’t that close.

“In general, that group, they free them up and cut them loose,” he said about the Ole Miss defensive scheme. “Don’t underestimate that they do a good job in the pattern matchup world. The quarterback often has to hold the ball since there’s no one open. Like any team that’s able to affect the quarterback, the coverage and the rush have to work together. They do a good job in that area. They have multiple guys that can be an issue in (man-to-man).”

Napier, who has gone from a man considered to be on a hot seat, is now one game away from qualifying for a bowl game. Athletics director Scott Strickland said before the win over the Tigers he would be back next year. That would be some good news for folks in Oxford as Lane Kiffin has been rumored as the primary target in Gainesville.

After Saturday’s game with Ole Miss, it will be an in-state matchup against a struggling Florida State team that has already fired both coordinators and coach Mike Norvell is probably starting to get a little heat as well.

Florida has a pretty solid defensive front as well. It was a key in the win over LSU last weekend.

The Rebels are still No. 1 in FBS in team sacks (46) and tackles for loss (103), but the Gators have been statistically solid in pass protection all year long with just 13 sacks given up as a unit.

Against an offensive line that features two potential first round picks, the Gators got to Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier seven times. Two of those belong to the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week in linebacker Shemar James.

“We have good personnel,” Napier said. “We got some guys that are really good blitzers, blue chips that are pretty instinctive, guys that can play with power. You’re always looking for matchups in every game. Sometimes if you can get one of your backers on their running backs, it can be a positive. We’ve been able to do that. That’s a deep position for us,” Napier said.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 11 a.m. in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and can be seen on ABC. Fans can listen statewide on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Ole Miss is currently a 10-point favorite.