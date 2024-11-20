Ole Miss QB named finalist for Conerly Award: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart may not be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but he’s certainly a favorite for other awards.

Dart was named as the Ole Miss finalist for the C Spire Conerly Trophy that is given to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. He’s also a finalist both the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and the Davey O’Brien awards.

This season, Dart has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 3,409 yards, 22 touchdowns, four interceptions and has an efficiency rating of 188.6. Dart’s 3,409 passing yards are more than eight of the last 10 Heisman-winning quarterbacks.

Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis was also named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. Davis is 20-of-23 on field goals, including 8-of-10 from 40 yards or further, making him one of four kickers nationally to hit 20 so far this year. Davis has two makes from 50 yards or further, including a career-long 57-yard connection in overtime at LSU that broke the Tiger Stadium record and ranks tied for the third-longest in Ole Miss history.

