Connect with us
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Basketball

Ole Miss players previewing trip to Bahamas for tournament

Rebels’ Jacob, Jackson on heading to tournament next week against some highly-ranked teams, starting Monday against Boston College

Published

7 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Complete press conference with Starr Jacobs and Alyanna Jackson ahead of traveling to Nassau for holiday tournament playing Boston College on Monday, then possible matchup with UConn or Oregon State.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC