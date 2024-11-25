Is Ole Miss’s playoff hopes truly gone?

Is an Ole Miss playoff berth as impossible as we think?

If the College Football Playoff committee were to set the 12-team field tomorrow night, the Rebels would be one of the first four teams on the outside looking in. But there’s still two weeks of games left to be played and it’s already been a crazy season.

Who’s to say the craziness won’t continue?

If Ole Miss is able to sneak into the playoffs, the craziness will have to continue. But not that crazy.

Would any of these four results be that shocking?

Texas beats Texas A&M;

Auburn beats Alabama;

Vanderbilt beats Tennessee; and

South Carolina beats Clemson.

Another loss by Alabama would vault the Rebels ahead in the rankings. Tennessee and Ole Miss would have identical records (assuming Ole Miss beats Mississippi State) with South Carolina (who the Rebels beat earlier this season). Texas A&M would have four losses and be out the conversation, as would Clemson with three losses.

That series of events would put Ole Miss around the No. 12 spot, depending on how the committee ranks Indiana after losing to No. 2 Ohio State.

And there’s whoever ends up winning the Big 12 Championship. If that team is ranked outside the top 12, whoever is ranked No. 12 in the committee’s final rankings will be replaced in the playoffs by the Big 12 champion.

Taking this hypothetical another step forward and let’s say Texas beats Georgia in the SEC title game and Miami beats SMU in the ACC title game. The Big Ten won’t matter as much since Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State will all be in the playoff.

Again, is any of that hard to believe happening?

In this scenario, Ole Miss wouldn’t be a lock for a playoff spot. But the committee would have a difficult conversation and choices to make.