Football

Wide receiver Cayden Lee knows Rebels still have to win Egg Bowl

Playoff hopes very dim, but they don’t exist if Ole Miss can’t down in-state opponent Mississippi State on Friday

Published

8 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Yeah, Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee has heard all the talk this week. There is a path for the Rebels to get back into the playoffs, but it is very, very narrow, but he knows they have to down Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday afternoon.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ABC