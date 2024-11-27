OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss senior JJ Pegues may have said it best during his media availability earlier this week.

“No matter what the records are, its going to be a bloodbath,” the Oxford-native said about No. 15 Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl rivalry game on Friday. “This is a game we’ve all been waiting on. Had it marked on our calendar, and we just feel like we go out there and just play our brand of football, we’ll win.”

The Battle for the Golden Egg 🏆 🆚 Mississippi State

🗓️ Nov. 29 (Friday)

🕚 2:30 PM CT

The Battle for the Golden Egg vs Mississippi State, Nov. 29 (Friday), 2:30 PM CT, ABC

On paper, Ole Miss is the far superior team and shouldn’t struggle to cover the 26-point spread. The Bulldogs haven’t won an SEC game this season and their two wins came against Eastern Kentucky (FCS school) and Massachusetts (who has won six games in the last four years).

Mississippi State’s defense is ranked at the bottom of FBS rankings and its offense is led by a true freshman at quarterback.

But wins and losses aren’t decided on paper. It’s why we play the games and why Mississippi State has better than a “fighter’s chance” at winning Friday. Pegues and the Rebels know this, too.

“No matter what the record is, we’ll still both go in and give it our all,” Pegues said “We think we’re King of the Sip, so we have to go prove it.”

Here’s what you need to know to watch or listen to the Rebels take on the Bulldogs:

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 15 Ole Miss

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-9, 0-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC)

When: 2:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Ole Miss leads all-time series 46-67-6

Last meeting: Nov. 23, 2023 (Ole Miss won 17-7)

Last time out, MSU: lost to Missouri, 39-20

Last time out, OM: lost to Florida, 24-17