SEC Unfiltered: Could State possibly kick dirt on Ole Miss after Florida loss?

Chris Phillips and Cole Thompson questioning Ole Miss’ motivation coming into Saturday’s Egg Bowl after last weekend’s loss

7 hours ago

OXFORD, Miss. — Chris Phillips and Cole Thompson questioning Ole Miss’ motivation coming into Saturday’s Egg Bowl after last weekend’s loss.

And, yes, you are not the only one frrustrated about game being moved out out of traditional Thanksgiving Day list of games. Poor Cole probably raised his blood pressure 20 points getting worked up over all of that.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ABC