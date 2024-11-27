Football
SEC Unfiltered: Could State possibly kick dirt on Ole Miss after Florida loss?
Chris Phillips and Cole Thompson questioning Ole Miss’ motivation coming into Saturday’s Egg Bowl after last weekend’s loss
And, yes, you are not the only one frrustrated about game being moved out out of traditional Thanksgiving Day list of games. Poor Cole probably raised his blood pressure 20 points getting worked up over all of that.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ABC