Walter Nolen named Outland Trophy finalist: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics.
Ole Miss had the top-ranked transfer class in the last offseason and that may not result in the Rebels reaching their ultimate goal, but plenty of those transfers are achieving personal goals.
The latest is junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who came to Oxford from Texas A&M, was named one of three finalists for the 2024 Outland Trophy, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday. He’s also been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Outland Trophy Finalist 🏆@WalterNolenIII | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/4eRoEZbzND
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 26, 2024
Nolen has 40 total tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks, three pass breakups, three QB hurries and two fumble recoveries and is ProFootballFocus’s top SEC interior lineman and second-best in FBS.
Nolen has anchored a fearsome Ole Miss defense that leads the nation in sacks (49), tackles for loss (108) and yards per rush allowed (2.39), while leading the SEC in rushing defense (87.5 ypg; FBS No. 2) and rushing touchdowns allowed (6; FBS No. 3).
Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 UConn, Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Did You Notice?
Maxwell Award Semifinalist 🎯
Walter Camp Award Semifinalist 🎯
Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist 🎯@JaxsonDart | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/uD1IS6S5xX
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 25, 2024
Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist 🫡@_treharris13 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/3A43lcNbnt
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 25, 2024
Specialists are Semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award & Ray Guy Awards 🏈@_cadendavis x @FraserMasin pic.twitter.com/A91VwmxpPB
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 25, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“I really don’t think I have lived my life as an open book.”
We’ll Leave You With This
WATCH:
“Mississippi is a very misunderstood state until you live here. Then you get it. It’s a really special place to me.”
-Ole Miss head coach @Lane_Kiffin on living and coaching in Mississippi.
🎥: @OleMissVideo | #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/9fnnoeAiUG
— Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) November 25, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ABC