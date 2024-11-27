Connect with us
Football

Walter Nolen named Outland Trophy finalist: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ole Miss had the top-ranked transfer class in the last offseason and that may not result in the Rebels reaching their ultimate goal, but plenty of those transfers are achieving personal goals.

The latest is junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who came to Oxford from Texas A&M, was named one of three finalists for the 2024 Outland Trophy, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday. He’s also been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Nolen has 40 total tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks, three pass breakups, three QB hurries and two fumble recoveries and is ProFootballFocus’s top SEC interior lineman and second-best in FBS.

Nolen has anchored a fearsome Ole Miss defense that leads the nation in sacks (49), tackles for loss (108) and yards per rush allowed (2.39), while leading the SEC in rushing defense (87.5 ypg; FBS No. 2) and rushing touchdowns allowed (6; FBS No. 3).

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 UConn, Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship, 6:30 p.m.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ABC