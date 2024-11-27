Walter Nolen named Outland Trophy finalist: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss had the top-ranked transfer class in the last offseason and that may not result in the Rebels reaching their ultimate goal, but plenty of those transfers are achieving personal goals.

The latest is junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who came to Oxford from Texas A&M, was named one of three finalists for the 2024 Outland Trophy, as announced by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday. He’s also been named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Nolen has 40 total tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks, three pass breakups, three QB hurries and two fumble recoveries and is ProFootballFocus’s top SEC interior lineman and second-best in FBS.

Nolen has anchored a fearsome Ole Miss defense that leads the nation in sacks (49), tackles for loss (108) and yards per rush allowed (2.39), while leading the SEC in rushing defense (87.5 ypg; FBS No. 2) and rushing touchdowns allowed (6; FBS No. 3).

Women’s Basketball: No. 18 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 UConn, Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Maxwell Award Semifinalist 🎯

Walter Camp Award Semifinalist 🎯

Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist 🎯@JaxsonDart | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/uD1IS6S5xX — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 25, 2024

Specialists are Semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award & Ray Guy Awards 🏈@_cadendavis x @FraserMasin pic.twitter.com/A91VwmxpPB — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 25, 2024

“I really don’t think I have lived my life as an open book.”

