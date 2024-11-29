Connect with us

Football

RECAP: Ole Miss linebacker Paul in early interception in Egg Bowl

Having never seen an Egg Bowl game, Rebels linebacker Pooh Paul comes up big with early interception against Mississippi State

Published

8 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul on playing in first Egg Bowl and getting early interception against Mississippi State in a 26-14 win.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi StateW, 26-14