Connect with us

Football

RECAP: Lane Kiffin Egg Bowl post-game press conference

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talks with reporters after his team’s 26-14 win against Mississippi State in Egg Bowl

Published

7 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 14 Ole Miss ended up having a similar experience against Mississippi State as did the SEC’s other top teams such as Texas and Georgia. The Rebels got the win, but had to work a lot harder for it than anyone expected, overcoming a 14-10 first quarter deficit to win 26-14. Ole Miss coach spoke with reporters about his team’s performance after the game and what might be next for the Rebels.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi StateW, 26-14