Chaos Ole Miss needs begins

If Ole Miss is going to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, it needs upsets and chaos to happen on the final weekend of the regular season.

That chaos may be starting.

No. 2 Ohio State lost to Michigan, 13-10, No. 8 Tennessee overcame an early 14-0 deficit to beat Vanderbilt and No. 15 South Carolina beat No. 12 Clemson 17-14.

The Rebels need more chaos to occur to make the playoff, but Michigan and South Carolina winning will help. Here’s how:

No. 15 South Carolina 17, No. 12 Clemson 14

Clemson isn’t entirely eliminated from the playoff, but if Miami beats Syracuse later today, the Tigers will be eliminated. That’s good news for the Rebels as it would eliminate one of the 12 teams ranked ahead of Ole Miss in the playoff committee’s rankings. Also, with the Gamecocks winning by just three points, their win Saturday may not be enough to vault them ahead of Ole Miss (who owns the head-to-head win).

Michigan 13, No. 2 Ohio State 10

The Buckeyes have two losses, one to No. 1 Oregon by one point and to archrival Michigan by three points. So, don’t expect Ohio State to fall too far in the rankings. But they now need No 4 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana to lose in order to make the Big Ten title game (Note: Indiana needs Penn State lose this week to make the championship game). How far the Buckeyes fall in the next playoff rankings will be a big indicator for if Ole Miss has a chance to make the playoff.