Smokin’ hot: Ole Miss lights up Louisville to win SEC/ACC Challenge game on road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A season-best 56.7 percent shooting sparked the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) to an 86-63, win at Louisville (5-3) Tuesday night in the bluegrass state at the KFC Yum! Center. Dre Davis recorded a season-high 20 points on an efficient 9-of-12 from the floor.

Hot shooting sparked Ole Miss to a 40-31 lead through one half of play as the Rebels shot an even 50.0 percent (15-for-30) from the floor.

Dre Davis had 11 first-half points, good for the most he’s scored in the first 20 minutes of action this season.



Ole Miss held Louisville to just 35.7 percent shooting (10-for-28) in the first period. A Louisville team that is known for their outside shooting, the Rebels held the Cardinals to their fewest threes in a half this season and just 7.7 percent from long range (1-for-13).

Louisville chipped away over the final 6:41 of the first half cutting the deficit to six twice, but Ole Miss remained composed and took a nine-point lead into the break.

A balanced offensive attack helped the Rebels pull away in the second half as six players scored five or more points over the final 20 minutes. Ole Miss shot 63.3 percent (19-for-30) in the second half, their best percentage in a half this season.

The effort down low was terrific all night for the Rebels as Ole Miss scored a season-best 48 points in the paint compared to 26 from Louisville.

Five Rebels scored in double-figures led by Davis with a season-high 20 points. Malik Dia led Ole Miss on the glass with six rebounds and Sean Pedulla led the Rebels with seven assists, the most from him in an Ole Miss uniform.

Ole Miss returns to Oxford and will take on Lindenwood (2-5) this Saturday in the SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.

Game Notes

• Ole Miss pounded the inside scoring 48 points in the paint, the most in a game this season. The Rebels previous high of 44 came against Oral Roberts back on Nov. 21. Ole Miss held a 48-26 advantage inside, good for a +22 margin.

• The Rebels shot a season best 56.7 percent (34-for-60) from the floor. Ole Miss shot 40.0 percent (8-for-20) from three and 76.9 percent (10-for-13) from the charity stripe.

• The Rebels entered tonight’s matchup best in the nation averaging only 8.1 turnovers per game. Ole Miss committed only eight in the victory and improve to 25-11 under Chris Beard when committing 15 or fewer TO’s.

• The Ole Miss defense held Louisville to a season-low five threes. The Cardinals shot just 16.7 percent (5-for-30) from long range.

• Five Rebels scored in double-figures: Dre Davis (20), Sean Pedulla (16), Davon Barnes (11), Matthew Murrell (10) and Jaylen Murray (10).

• Pedulla led Ole Miss with a season-high seven assists. It marked his second game this season leading the team in passing.