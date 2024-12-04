Jaxson Dart wins Conerly Trophy: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has officially been named the most outstanding collegiate football player in Mississippi.

Dart was named the winner of the 2024 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday night at the Sheraton Flowwood. It’s the fourth time in the last five years a Rebel has won the Conerly Trophy and 12th time since the trophy’s inception in 1996.

The other former Ole Miss players to win the Conerly Trophy are: Stewart Patridge (1997), running back Deuce McAllister (1999), quarterback Eli Manning (2001, ’03), linebacker Patrick Willis (2006), quarterback Bo Wallace (2012), tight end Evan Engram (2016), wide receiver A.J. Brown (2017), wide receiver Elijah Moore (2020), quarterback Matt Corral (2021) and running back Quinshon Judkins (2022).

During the 2024 season, Dart has completed 249-of-363 (69 percent) passes for 3,875 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and an efficiency rating of 177.7. On the ground, Dart owns 452 yards and three scores, pushing his total offense to an FBS-leading 360.6 yards per game.

