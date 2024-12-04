Football
National Signing Day: Tracking all Ole Miss signings
Track all the latest signings Ole Miss receives on National Signing Day.
Wednesday was the start of National Signing Day and Ole Miss has had a busy morning.
The following is list of all the signees the Rebels signed. We’ll update this list as more announcements are made.
2025 Ole Miss Football National Signing Day Class
RB Shekai Mills-Knight
- Hometown: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- Four-star running back by all major recruiting services and No. 79 player nationally by Rivals.
DB MJ Preston
- Hometown: Petersburg, Va.
- Four-star safety and ranked No. 52 among all safeties by Rivals.
OL TJ Hedrick
- Hometown: Columbia, Mo.
- Three-star recruit ranked No. 45 among offensive tackles by On3.
WR Caleb Cunningham
- Hometown: Weir, Miss.
- Five-star recruit and No. 21 overall player in ESPN 300 rankings.
DL Corey Amos
- Hometown: Opelousas, La.
- Four-star recruit ranked No. 34 at his position by Rivals.
OL Kenneth Boston
- Hometown: Rayville, La.
- Three-star recruit and ranked No. 29 overall in Louisiana by On3.
DB Maison Dunn
- Hometown: Tupelo, Miss.
- Four-star recruit and No. 5 (On3) overall prospect in Mississippi.
DB Keon Young
- Hometown: Bartow, Fla.
- Four-star recruit by On3 and Rivals and rated as a top-35 safety nationally by all major recruiting services.
WR Dillon Alfred
- Hometown: Gautier, Miss.
- Four-star recruit and ranked No. 14 overall in the Alabama by Rivals.
DL Talib Graham
- Hometown: Daphne, Ala.
- Four-star recruit by ESPN and ranked No. 17 overall in Alabama by ESPN.
CB Dante Core
- Hometown: Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
- Four-star recruit and ranked No. 53 overall nationally by Rivals.
TE Hayden Bradley
- Hometown: Buford, Ga.
- Three-star recruit by all major recruiting services and No. 33 tight end nationally by Rivals.
OL Devin Harper
- Hometown: Shreveport, La.
- Four-star recruit and No. 121 in ESPN 300 rankings.
DB Cortez Thomas
- Hometown: Lexington, Miss.
- Four-star recruit by all major recruiting services and No. 4 in Mississippi by ESPN. He’s also ranked No. 125 in the ESPN 300 rankings.
DL Andrew Maddox
- Hometown: Hattiesburg, Miss.
- Four-star recruit and No. 15 defensive lineman in the country by Rivals.
DL Corey Adams
- Hometown: New Orleans, La.
- Three-star recruit by all major recruiting services and No. 43 defensive lineman nationally by On3.
LB Jarcoby Hopson
- Hometown: Tunica, Miss.
- Four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and ON3 and is ranked 16th among outside linebackers by Rivals.
WR Winston Watkins
- Hometown: Fort Myers, Fla.
- Four-star recruit and rated the 15th best wide receiver in the nation by Rivals.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14