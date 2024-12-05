Connect with us

Egg Bowl rivalry heats up on National Signing Day: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss, including the recruitment of one of Mississippi’s best recruits on National Signing Day.

8 hours ago

The rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is a fierce one, whether its on a baseball field, basketball court, or gridiron. That bad blood also spills onto the recruiting trail and there’s a fresh puddle after National Signing Day.

Four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart had been committed to Mississippi State since September, but made a shocking announcement he’d sign with Ole Miss on Wednesday. However, a few hours later, Lockhart had signed with the Bulldogs.

It’s unclear what Lockhart’s reasoning was for the deciding to sign with Mississippi State instead of Ole Miss. A story on 247Sports quoted Lockhart as saying the following about signing with Ole Miss:

“I just think the Ole Miss defense fits me,” Lockhart said. “Actually, I decided about a month ago…I talked to [Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete) Golding. He told me he wanted me to come to the ‘Sip, and that I would be a great player over there.”

However, something changed his mind from the time of school’s National Signing Day ceremony to Wednesday afternoon. Lockhart is rated as the No. 16 linebacker in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Mississippi.

