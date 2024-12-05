Rebels flip blue-chip offensive lineman from SEC rival

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin staged a coup in Florida, flipping Arkansas Razorbacks 2025 commitment Connor Howes during the second day of the early signing period.

Connor Howes (@ConnorHowes65), the class of 2025 @247Sports 4⭐️ offensive lineman from Osceola High School (Kissimmee, FL), has committed to Ole Miss. 🦈 pic.twitter.com/iq3CUnQ8JA — NPGPX Design (@NathanPurvis) December 5, 2024

The 6-5, 295 pound offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 179 overall prospect in the nation, No. 14 tackle in his class and No. 27 among 2025 prospects from Florida. Howes initially committed to Arkansas over offers from UCF, Miami, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Maryland.

There are 22 players who have already faxed paperwork to the Rebels as the team sits with the No. 15 overall signing class in the country, according to On3’s Team Composite Rankings. Even though Ole Miss has signed a top-15 class, it still ranks No. 9 amongst programs in the SEC which is a testament to the leagues parity.

Ole Miss’ Expected 2025 Signing Class

5-star WR Caleb Cunningham

4-star OL Devin Harper

4-star RB Shekai Mills-Knight

4-star CB Maison Dunn

4-star DB Ladarian Clary

4-star DL Andrew Maddox

4-star OL Connor Howes

4-star WR Winston Watkins

4-star LB Jarcoby Hopson

4-star S Keon Young

4-star S Cortez Thomas

3-star WR Dillon Alfred

3-star WR Samari Reed

3-star DB Dante Core

3-star DE Corey Adams

3-star DE Talib Graham

3-star DE Corey Amos

3-star OL Taren Hedrick

3-star S Major Preston

3-star TE Hayden Bradley

3-star OL Kenneth Boston

3-star LB Bryson Walters

3-star DE Tylon Lee