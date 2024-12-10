Rebels put big number on coaches’ All-SEC teams Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss received nine All-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s 16 head coaches for the 2024 season, the SEC office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Those nine Rebels — quarterback Jaxson Dart (first team), defensive tackle Walter Nolen (first team), defensive end Princely Umanmielen (first team), cornerback Trey Amos (first team), linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (second team), wide receiver Tre Harris (third team), defensive end Jared Ivey (third team), defensive end Suntarine Perkins (third team) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (third team) — ranks second among all SEC schools, trailing only 13 from the SEC Champions, Georgia. Among first-teamers, Ole Miss is tied for first in the SEC alongside Alabama and Tennessee with four each.

Of those nine honorees, seven came from the fearsome Ole Miss defense that leads the FBS with school records in both sacks (52) and tackles for loss (116).

Conerly Trophy winner and Rebel senior quarterback Jaxson Dart ranks among the best signal callers nationwide, leading the FBS in total offense (360.6 ypg) and passing yards per attempt (10.7), while also leading the SEC and ranking FBS top-10 in passing efficiency (177.7; FBS No. 2), yards per completion (15.6; FBS No. 3), passing yards (3,875; FBS No. 4) and passing yards per game (322.9; FBS No. 4). Dart is a finalist for the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy and the Manning Award, was also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and has set Ole Miss career marks this year in wins by a starting quarterback (27), winning percentage by a starting quarterback (.730), total offense (13,064), passing yards (10,213), 300-yard passing games (14) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,455).

Nolen ranks among the best interior lineman in the nation, as evidenced by his appearance as a finalist for the Outland Trophy. This season, Nolen is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss at 14.0, ranks third on the team with 6.5 sacks and fifth on the team at 48 total tackles – alongside three pass breakups, three QB hurries and two fumble recoveries. In SEC play, Nolen leads all conference defenders at 12.0 TFL and ranks tied for fifth at 6.0 sacks. In the PFF metrics, Nolen ranks as the No. 5 run stopper in all of college football at a 91.7 season grade – which ranks second among interior defensive linemen and leads all SEC linemen.

Umanmielen has helped lead the powerful Ole Miss backfield attack and ranks among the best pass rushers in the nation, currently tied for eighth nationally and second in the SEC at his team-leading 10.5 sacks – just 2.0 away from the single-season Rebel record. Umanmielen also ranks second on the Ole Miss roster with 13.0 TFL alongside 34 total tackles, nine QB hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In SEC play alone, Umanmielen registered 8.5 of his 10.5 sacks and 10.0 of his 13.0 TFL. Per PFF, Umanmielen ranks as the top-rated edge defender in the SEC and No. 4 overall in the FBS at a season grade of 90.5.

Amos served as Ole Miss’ lockdown corner, leading the SEC and ranking third nationally in both total passes defended (16) and pass breakups (13). Amos is Ole Miss’ sixth-best tackler this season at 47 total stops with 2.5 TFL, three interceptions and one forced fumble. Amos’ 13 pass breakups ranks as the most by a Rebel defender since 2015.

Paul Jr. — a finalist for the Butkus Award — has consistently rated as one of the top linebackers in the FBS this season. Paul Jr. leads all Rebel tacklers with 88 total stops on the year (50 solo), while also ranking fourth on the team with 11.0 TFL. Elsewhere, Paul Jr. holds 3.5 sacks, nine QB hurries, four pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery. He ranks eighth in the conference at his 7.3 tackles per game, and per PFF he ranks as the top linebacker in the SEC and No. 4 linebacker in the FBS at a season grade of 90.1.

Harris was on pace for a historic season before injuries sidelined him, but he impressively still ranks second in the league at 1,030 yards on 60 receptions with seven touchdowns. Harris still ranks as PFF’s top-rated SEC receiver and No. 3 receiver in the FBS in both season offensive grade (89.9) and receiving grade (89.8). This marks Harris’ first career 1,000-yard season, and with it became the sixth Rebel to ever break the 1,000-yard barrier in a single season and the second fastest to do it behind Elijah Moore’s 2020 season. Harris also broke 2,000 yards receiving for his Ole Miss career, currently ranking 10th all-time among Rebel pass catchers at 2,015 yards.

Ivey has been a crucial part of Ole Miss’ superb pass rush, ranking 10th in the SEC at his 7.0 sacks this season. Ivey also owns double-digit TFL at 10.0 to go along with 38 tackles, four QB hurries, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Per PFF, he ranks as the second-best edge defender in the SEC and ninth overall in the FBS at a season overall grade of 88.4.

Perkins lit up the stat sheet in 2024, currently tied for second in the SEC and eighth in the FBS at 10.5 sacks – which, just like Umanmielen, is just 2.0 off of Ole Miss’ single-season record. Perkins has been especially productive in SEC season, leading all defenders with 9.0 of his 10.5 sacks and ranking second with 11.5 of his team-leading 14.0 TFL. Perkins ranks third on the team with 58 total tackles, and he also owns eight QB hurries, two fumble recoveries and one interception. His most notable game came against Oklahoma, where he notched 4.0 sacks – the most by a Rebel defender in a single game since 1993.

Oxford native JJ Pegues was big for the Rebels on both sides of the ball, ranking second on the team with 13.5 TFL, as well as second on the team in rushing touchdowns with seven as Ole Miss’ jumbo package option on short yardage situations. Pegues also registered 41 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four QB hurries, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

2024 COACHES ALL-SEC

FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE

QB:Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

RB: Dylan Sampson, Tennessee; Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama; Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas; Will Campbell, LSU; Tyler Booker, Alabama; Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP: Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

FIRST TEAM – DEFENSE

DL: Kyle Kennard, South Carolina; Walter Nolen, Ole Miss; Nic Scourton, Texas A&M; James Pearce Jr., Tennessee; Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

LB: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma; Jihaad Campbell, Alabama; Whit Weeks, LSU

DB:Trey Amos, Ole Miss; Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina; Malachi Moore, Alabama; Jahdae Barron, Texas

FIRST TEAM – SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Alex Raynor, Kentucky

P: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS: Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS: Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS: Beau Gardner, Georgia

SECOND TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB: Raheim Sanders, South Carolina; Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas; KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn

TE: Gunnar Helm, Texas

OL: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, Georgia; Armand Membou, Missouri; Emery Jones Jr., LSU

C: Jared Wison, Georgia

AP: Barion Brown, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM – DEFENSE

DL: Bradyn Swinson, LSU; Landon Jackson, Arkansas; R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma; Johnny Walker Jr., Missouri; Mykel Williams, Georgia

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Jalon Walker, Georgia; Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss

DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee; Will Lee III, Texas A&M; Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

SECOND TEAM – SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P: Jesse Mirco, Vanderbilt

RS: Martel Hight, Vanderbilt

KOS: Aeron Burrell, LSU

LS: Rocco Underwood, Florida

THIRD TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas; Trevor Etienne, Georgia

WR:Tre Harris, Ole Miss; Kevin Coleman, Mississippi State

TE: Mason Taylor, LSU

OL: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M; Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina; Fernando Carmona, Arkansas; Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

C: Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP: Davon Booth, Mississippi State

THIRD TEAM – DEFENSE

DL:Jared Ivey, Ole Miss; Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss; JJ Pegues, Ole Miss; Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M; Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB: Chaz Chambliss, Georgia; Deontae Lawson, Alabama; Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas

DB: Daylen Everette, Georgia; Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma; Andrew Mukuba, Texas; Dan Jackson, Georgia

THIRD TEAM – SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt

P: Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS: Zavion Thomas, LSU

KOS: Josh Turbyville, Tennessee

LS: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.