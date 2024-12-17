Connect with us

Barnes goes over 1,000 career points in Ole Miss’ win over Southern

Rebels get big night from Murray and take advantage of early turnovers to pull away for comfortable win

13 hours ago

Ole Miss Rebels guard Jaylen Murray with teammates in game against Southern
Ole Miss Rebels guard Jaylen Murray with teammates in game against Southern in big win Tuesday night. / Ole Miss Sports photo

OXFORD, Miss. — Jaylen Murray scored 18 points and was 6-for-7 from 3-point range and No. 17 Mississippi defeated Southern University, 74-61, on Tuesday night at the SJB Pavillion.

Davon Barnes, a senior transfer guard from Collierville, Tenn., and Sam Houston State, went over 1,000 career points in the game.

It was the fourth-straight win for the Rebels (10-1). Jaemyn Brakefield had 15 points and Dre Davis 14 for Ole Miss.

Southern (5-5) got points from 11 different players led by Derrick Tezeno and Michael Jacobs with 11 each.

The Rebels had 10 points off turnovers early in the game and finished with 16. As the game played out, the Rebels were sloppy with the ball themselves, and the Jags totaled 16 points off 17 Ole Miss turnovers.

Down nine at halftime, Southern opened with an 8-0 run to draw within 1, but Ole Miss responded with seven straight points including two 3s by Murray. The Rebels would extend the lead to 19 with less than five minutes to play.

Ole Miss had 10 blocked shots, but Southern otherwise held its own in the paint. The Jags outrebounded the Rebels 37-36 and outscored the Rebels in the paint 26-22. Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla had seven assists. Ole Miss had 18 assists off 22 makes.

The Rebels will be home Saturday against Queens, its last pre-Christmas game. Southern plays at Loyola Marymount on Friday.

