Ex-Alabama TE commits to Ole Miss: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels’ latest transfer portal addition.

5 hours ago

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss didn’t get a chance to beat Alabama on the football field, but the Rebels just won big in the transfer portal.

Former Alabama wide receiver Cade Odom committed to Ole Miss out of the transfer portal Wednesday night while on his official visit to Oxford. The 6-5, 227-pound tight end was a four-star recruit out of Carrollton (Ga.) High School. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining after playing 12 games this past season for Alabama and recording seven catches for 65 yards.

One of Odom’s Crimson Tide teammates, running back Justice Haynes was in Oxford for his official visit Wednesday. Odom brings the Rebels transfer portal class total to 10.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

"Oh, the years fly by, that's just natural."

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

