Ex-Alabama TE commits to Ole Miss: Rebel Roundup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss didn’t get a chance to beat Alabama on the football field, but the Rebels just won big in the transfer portal.

Former Alabama wide receiver Cade Odom committed to Ole Miss out of the transfer portal Wednesday night while on his official visit to Oxford. The 6-5, 227-pound tight end was a four-star recruit out of Carrollton (Ga.) High School. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining after playing 12 games this past season for Alabama and recording seven catches for 65 yards.

Caleb Odom is going to be a problem 😳🔥 (Via @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/tHEWUiB4si — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) August 10, 2024

One of Odom’s Crimson Tide teammates, running back Justice Haynes was in Oxford for his official visit Wednesday. Odom brings the Rebels transfer portal class total to 10.

The Top Dawgs. These 4 programs have already added TEN portal prospects… Transfer Portal: https://t.co/mp5mJmivVS pic.twitter.com/qm3XosMmvu — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) December 18, 2024

