Football
Ex-Alabama TE commits to Ole Miss: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels’ latest transfer portal addition.
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss didn’t get a chance to beat Alabama on the football field, but the Rebels just won big in the transfer portal.
Former Alabama wide receiver Cade Odom committed to Ole Miss out of the transfer portal Wednesday night while on his official visit to Oxford. The 6-5, 227-pound tight end was a four-star recruit out of Carrollton (Ga.) High School. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining after playing 12 games this past season for Alabama and recording seven catches for 65 yards.
Caleb Odom is going to be a problem 😳🔥
(Via @AlabamaFTBL) pic.twitter.com/tHEWUiB4si
— Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) August 10, 2024
One of Odom’s Crimson Tide teammates, running back Justice Haynes was in Oxford for his official visit Wednesday. Odom brings the Rebels transfer portal class total to 10.
The Top Dawgs.
These 4 programs have already added TEN portal prospects…
Transfer Portal: https://t.co/mp5mJmivVS pic.twitter.com/qm3XosMmvu
— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) December 18, 2024
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: Ole Miss vs. Southern (12/17/2024)#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/LHGGDlFvsq
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) December 18, 2024
Certified Baller ☑️
Sira scored the most points by a SEC freshman this week after registering a career-high 23 points!
— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) December 17, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“Oh, the years fly by, that’s just natural.”
We’ll Leave You With This
ok this fake is slick pic.twitter.com/At6o7hyCkG
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|6:30 PM • ESPN