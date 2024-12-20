Ole Miss adds to transfer portal class: Rebel Roundup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss football has increased its transfer portal class to 12 players in this window with two new commitments coming on Thursday.

Former Marshall linebacker Jaeden Yates and offensive lineman Delano Townsend (South Florida) committed to the Rebels on Thursday, joining the following class that includes five, five-star transfer portal prospects. And there’s more commitments to come.

Ole Miss has been busy hosting transfer portal recruits, including linebacker Tahj Chambers. But the additions lead to subtractions for the football program.

Offensive lineman Preston Cushman and defensive back Jadon Canady entered the transfer portal on Thursday and will have to be replaced. Fortunately, the players Ole Miss has recruited in the transfer portal could replace those departures.

Here’s the complete Ole Miss transfer portal class that’s ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247 Sports:

WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)

RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)

LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)

IOL Delano Townsend (USF)

CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)

IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)

CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)

TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)

IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss softball added to its recruiting class Thursday with former Missouri pitcher Lilly Whitten committing to the Rebels on Thursday. Whitten posted a 5-0 record with a 1.18 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched while striking out 27 batters and allowing nine walks.

Signed and Sealed 📬 We are so excited to welcome @lilwhitten22 to the Sip!#TransferToTheSip | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/yr7H0yFtve — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) December 19, 2024

Ole Miss football junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen has been recognized as a consensus All-American, after earning a spot on all five of the major All-America teams recognized by the NCAA for its consensus list. Nolen is currently a member of eight All-America squads for the 2024 season, landing on teams by the Associated Press (first team), Football Writers Association of America (first team), The Sporting News (first team), The Athletic (first team), Walter Camp (second team), AFCA (second team), CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) and the College Football Network (honorable mention).

