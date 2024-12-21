Connect with us

Ole Miss adds to transfer portal class: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the two newest commitments from the transfer portal.

7 hours ago

OXFORD, Miss. – Each college football conference has talented players, but the SEC has shown (and made it known) that its players are the best of the best.

So it’s no surprise Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have brought in more players from SEC schools than any other conference.

Nine of the Rebels’ 14 transfer commitments are coming to Oxford from other SEC schools, including the two newest commits.

Ole Miss received commitments from former LSU safety Sage Ryan and Georgia linebacker Andrew Jones. Ryan was rated a three-star transfer player and No. 13 safety by 247Sports. Jones was rated a three-star transfer player and, coincidentally, the No. 13 linebacker by 247Sports.

Here’s the complete Ole Miss transfer portal class that’s ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247 Sports:

  • WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)
  • RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)
  • LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)
  • WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)
  • IOL Delano Townsend (USF)
  • CB Antonio Kite  (Auburn)
  • IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
  • CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
  • TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
  • IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
  • EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
  • EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)
  • S Sage Ryan (LSU)
  • LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Basketball: No. 25 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State, Noon, SEC Network+

Men’s Basketball: No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Queens, 4 p.m. SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

  • Ole Miss volleyball received its latest commitment from the transfer portal with middle blocker Jordyn Towns signing with the Rebels. Towns has played in 33 matches and 111 sets over her career, recording 195 kills and 82 blocks.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“[Bum Phillips] pregame speech to us one time went something like this: ‘When I was in Houston, we thought the Falcons weren’t very tough. We’re going to hit the Falcons right in the mouth today and show them they’re not tough!’ Bum told us everything we were going to do to beat the Falcons that day. I’m sure one of his assistants told him after his speech, ‘Bum, we’re playing the Buccaneers today.’.” (Link)

We’ll Leave You With This

