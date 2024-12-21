Ole Miss adds to transfer portal class: Rebel Roundup

OXFORD, Miss. – Each college football conference has talented players, but the SEC has shown (and made it known) that its players are the best of the best.

So it’s no surprise Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have brought in more players from SEC schools than any other conference.

Nine of the Rebels’ 14 transfer commitments are coming to Oxford from other SEC schools, including the two newest commits.

Ole Miss received commitments from former LSU safety Sage Ryan and Georgia linebacker Andrew Jones. Ryan was rated a three-star transfer player and No. 13 safety by 247Sports. Jones was rated a three-star transfer player and, coincidentally, the No. 13 linebacker by 247Sports.

Here’s the complete Ole Miss transfer portal class that’s ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247 Sports:

WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)

RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)

LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)

WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)

IOL Delano Townsend (USF)

CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)

IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)

CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)

TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)

IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

S Sage Ryan (LSU)

LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss volleyball received its latest commitment from the transfer portal with middle blocker Jordyn Towns signing with the Rebels. Towns has played in 33 matches and 111 sets over her career, recording 195 kills and 82 blocks.

