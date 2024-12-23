Ole Miss adds former Wake Forest WR: Rebel Roundup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss may no longer have a unanimous claim to the best transfer portal class, but the Rebels continue to build upon its class. That process continued Sunday.

The Rebels received a commitment from Wake Forest wide receiver Duece Alexander, bringing the Rebels’ class to 16 total players.

Time to go troll wit @Lane_Kiffin pic.twitter.com/Sg7hcej4Or — Hilton (Deuce) Alexander II (@Deuceisloose3) December 22, 2024

Alexander, a 6-0, 175-pound slot receiver finished his redshirt freshman season with 36 catches for 400 yards (11.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. 15 of his catches were for 20 yards or more and he’ll arrive in Oxford with three years of eligibility remaining.

Ole Miss got an up close look at Alexander earlier this season in a 40-6 victory. Alexander had four catches for 29 yards in the game.

Here’s the complete Ole Miss transfer portal class that’s ranked No. 1 by Rivals, No. 2 by On3 and No. 3 in the nation by 247 Sports:

WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)

RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)

LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)

WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)

IOL Delano Townsend (USF)

CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)

IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)

CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)

TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)

IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

S Sage Ryan (LSU)

LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)

WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Watch Rebels’ Sean Pedulla talk about one his career-best games with 25 points scored in an 18-point win against Queens here.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“Deep inside, we’re still the boys of autumn, that magic time of the year that once swept us onto America’s fields.”

We’ll Leave You With This