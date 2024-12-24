Connect with us

Football

Ole Miss adds kicker from transfer portal: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the latest addition to the Rebels from the transfer portal.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Despite the work put in by Pat McAfee to “build the brand,” kickers and punters don’t receive the appreciation they deserve. That leads to prognosticators overlooking their impact, whether on the field or in building a team.

Ole Miss made one such move Monday when it received a commitment from former Western Kentucky receiver Lucas Carneiro. The North Carolina-native hasn’t missed a PAT in his two collegiate seasons and was 18-of-19 on his field goal attempts during the 2024 season.

Here’s the complete Ole Miss transfer portal class that’s ranked No. 1 by Rivals, No. 2 by On3 and  No. 3 in the nation by 247 Sports:

  • WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)
  • RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)
  • LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)
  • WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)
  • IOL Delano Townsend (USF)
  • CB Antonio Kite  (Auburn)
  • IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
  • CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
  • TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
  • IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
  • EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
  • EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)
  • S Sage Ryan (LSU)
  • LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)
  • WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)
  • K Lucas Carneiro (Western Kentucky)

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

  • Ole Miss men’s basketball announced its Oxford Appreciation Day to be held on January 4 with a SEC game against Georgia. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I think the main thing is trying to be fair, sometimes there has to be a little bit of discipline, maybe even punishment involved in trying to make your child understand, learn from bad experiences and make sure they don’t happen again.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.