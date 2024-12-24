Ole Miss adds kicker from transfer portal: Rebel Roundup

Despite the work put in by Pat McAfee to “build the brand,” kickers and punters don’t receive the appreciation they deserve. That leads to prognosticators overlooking their impact, whether on the field or in building a team.

Ole Miss made one such move Monday when it received a commitment from former Western Kentucky receiver Lucas Carneiro. The North Carolina-native hasn’t missed a PAT in his two collegiate seasons and was 18-of-19 on his field goal attempts during the 2024 season.

Here’s the complete Ole Miss transfer portal class that’s ranked No. 1 by Rivals, No. 2 by On3 and No. 3 in the nation by 247 Sports:

WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)

RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)

LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)

WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)

IOL Delano Townsend (USF)

CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)

IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)

CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)

TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)

IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

S Sage Ryan (LSU)

LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)

WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)

K Lucas Carneiro (Western Kentucky)

