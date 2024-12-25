Ah, Christmas at Ole Miss—a time when the Grove is as quiet as a library during finals week (well, almost), and the only hustle and bustle comes from squirrels plotting to raid leftover tailgate snacks. While the students are off at home, probably trying to explain their GPA to their parents, the campus rests peacefully, wrapped in a blanket of holiday magic.

But over at HottyToddy.com headquarters, something peculiar happened. A staffer, nestled snug in their bed with dreams of Egg Bowl recaps dancing in their head, awoke to find a mysterious poem resting on their nightstand. No name, no explanation—just a faint whiff of Christmas spirit and a sprinkle of Rebel pride. Was it from Santa? A mischievous colleague? Or perhaps the spirit of Colonel Reb himself? Whoever left it clearly had a sense of humor and a love for all things Ole Miss.

And so, the staffer rubbed their eyes, chuckled, and began to read the curious verse that captured the magic of Christmas at Ole Miss…

‘Twas the night before Christmas at Ole Miss, serene,

With the Grove lying quiet, no fans on the scene.

The Square stood still, under soft moonlit glow,

Its charm unbroken by footsteps or snow.

The students were home, spread near and far,

Dreaming of touchdowns and victory par.

Gone were the chants and the tailgate delight,

As campus prepared for a long winter’s night.

When out near the Vaught, there arose such a clatter,

I raced to the window to see what was the matter.

Away to the Lyceum, I flew like a streak,

Through the columns so tall, my curiosity peaked.

The moonlit campus, with its stately old trees,

Gleamed bright in the crisp December breeze.

When, what to my wandering eyes should appear,

But a Rebel-themed sleigh and eight dashing deer.

With a driver so bold, dressed in red and in blue,

I knew in a moment who’d join this Ole Miss crew.

Faster than Landsharks, his team came alive,

And he called out their names as they started to dive:

“Now Archie! Now Eli! Now Hotty and Toddy!

On Chucky! On Kiffin! Let’s make it look gaudy!

To the Walk of Champions! To the Grove’s festive hall!

Dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!”

Through the quieted campus, their course they flew,

With a sleigh full of spirit—and Saint Nicholas, too.

And then, from the Grove, I heard a faint sound,

The echo of cheers spreading all around.

As I turned toward the Lyceum, standing so near,

Saint Nick had arrived with his team full of cheer.

He was dressed like a fan, in Ole Miss attire,

With a smile that could set the spirit afire.

His eyes, how they twinkled! His dimples, how merry!

His nose red as holly, his cheeks bright like cherry!

His grin, a reflection of Rebel pride,

Spreading joy to the campus, far and wide.

He unpacked his sack, and began his great work,

Leaving scarves, jerseys, and Ole Miss merch.

For every fan, a token to show,

That Christmas at Ole Miss was the best place to go.

With one final glance, he took in the scene,

The quiet campus so pristine and serene.

Then turning, he waved and leapt to his sleigh,

His team taking flight without delay.

As he soared through the night, he left this refrain,

“Hotty Toddy to all, in sun or in rain!

Merry Christmas to Rebels, wherever you roam,

And here’s to Ole Miss, your forever home!”