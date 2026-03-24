Meek Enterprise Grant Now Available for Oxford Area Graduates

Graduating seniors in Oxford and Lafayette County have a new opportunity to pursue higher education or workforce training through the Ed & Becky Meek Enterprise Grant, with a deadline set for June 1, 2026.

The program is designed to help students who may not qualify for federal aid or other scholarships by bridging the financial gap to post-secondary education. Whether planning to attend a university, community college, or a vocational program such as welding, HVAC, or diesel mechanics, eligible students can receive support to continue their education within Mississippi.

Applicants must be graduating seniors from Lafayette High School, Oxford High School, or Regents School of Oxford with at least a 2.0 GPA. Preference will be given to first-generation college students, reinforcing the program’s focus on expanding access and opportunity.

Beyond financial assistance, recipients will also gain exposure to Mississippi’s business and industry landscape, helping them connect education with future career pathways.

Students will be evaluated based on academic persistence, community awareness, and a demonstrated commitment to improving Lafayette County. As part of the application, students must submit a résumé, transcript, financial documentation, and a short essay addressing local growth challenges and their impact on the community.

Applications must be submitted through high school guidance counselors by the June 1 deadline.

For students looking to take the next step in their education without the burden of traditional financial aid barriers, the Meek Enterprise Grant offers a meaningful path forward.

The application is available here: Ed & Becky Meek Enterprise Grant Application.