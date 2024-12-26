Ole Miss loses player to transfer portal on Christmas

Ole Miss football got a reminder that Isaac Newton’s third law of motion applies to the NCAA transfer portal.

For every action there is an equal but opposite reaction and with the transfer portal, for every player that comes in, there’s (usually) a player leaving.

Ole Miss has brought in plenty of players, enough so that the Rebels’ current class is ranked at or near the top of class rankings. But Ole Miss has lost plenty of players to the portal and the latest defection came on Christmas Day.

Ole Miss safety Louis Moore will enter the transfer portal after one season in Oxford. He finished the 2024 season with 34 tackles, a half sack, one fumble recovery and a pass deflection. He previously played at Indiana and Navarro Community College before that.

Ole Miss safety Louis Moore (@LLM__11) plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports. The former Indiana transfer has 126 career tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/Zjoeiqnj9k — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 25, 2024

Here is a complete list of the incoming and outgoing transfers for the Rebels in this transfer portal cycle:

Ole Miss Rebels Incoming Transfers

WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)

RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)

LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)

WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)

IOL Delano Townsend (USF)

CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)

IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)

CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)

TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)

IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

S Sage Ryan (LSU)

LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)

WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)

Ole Miss Rebels Outgoing Transfers