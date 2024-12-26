Connect with us

Football

Ole Miss loses player to transfer portal on Christmas

Ole Miss Rebels safety Louis Moore announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal this week after one season in Oxford.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Ole Miss football got a reminder that Isaac Newton’s third law of motion applies to the NCAA transfer portal.

For every action there is an equal but opposite reaction and with the transfer portal, for every player that comes in, there’s (usually) a player leaving.

Ole Miss has brought in plenty of players, enough so that the Rebels’ current class is ranked at or near the top of class rankings. But Ole Miss has lost plenty of players to the portal and the latest defection came on Christmas Day.

Ole Miss safety Louis Moore will enter the transfer portal after one season in Oxford. He finished the 2024 season with 34 tackles, a half sack, one fumble recovery and a pass deflection. He previously played at Indiana and Navarro Community College before that.

Here is a complete list of the incoming and outgoing transfers for the Rebels in this transfer portal cycle:

Ole Miss Rebels Incoming Transfers

  • WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)
  • RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)
  • LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)
  • WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)
  • IOL Delano Townsend (USF)
  • CB Antonio Kite  (Auburn)
  • IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
  • CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
  • TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
  • IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
  • EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
  • EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)
  • S Sage Ryan (LSU)
  • LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)
  • WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)

Ole Miss Rebels Outgoing Transfers

  • S Louis Moore
  • CB Jadon Canady
  • OT Preston Cushman
  • CB AJ Brown
  • RB Matt Jones
  • S Trip White
  • OT Micah Pettus
  • LB Rodney Groce Jr.
  • IOL Jack Mills
  • QB Walker Howard
  • IOL Kavion Broussard
  • OT Mana Taimani
  • IOL Cam East
  • RB Rashad Amos
  • S Key Lawrence
Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.