Football
Ole Miss loses player to transfer portal on Christmas
Ole Miss Rebels safety Louis Moore announced he would enter the NCAA transfer portal this week after one season in Oxford.
Ole Miss football got a reminder that Isaac Newton’s third law of motion applies to the NCAA transfer portal.
For every action there is an equal but opposite reaction and with the transfer portal, for every player that comes in, there’s (usually) a player leaving.
Ole Miss has brought in plenty of players, enough so that the Rebels’ current class is ranked at or near the top of class rankings. But Ole Miss has lost plenty of players to the portal and the latest defection came on Christmas Day.
Ole Miss safety Louis Moore will enter the transfer portal after one season in Oxford. He finished the 2024 season with 34 tackles, a half sack, one fumble recovery and a pass deflection. He previously played at Indiana and Navarro Community College before that.
Ole Miss safety Louis Moore (@LLM__11) plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.
The former Indiana transfer has 126 career tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions.https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/Zjoeiqnj9k
— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 25, 2024
Here is a complete list of the incoming and outgoing transfers for the Rebels in this transfer portal cycle:
Ole Miss Rebels Incoming Transfers
- WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)
- RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)
- LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)
- WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)
- IOL Delano Townsend (USF)
- CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)
- IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
- CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
- TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
- IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
- EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
- EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)
- S Sage Ryan (LSU)
- LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)
- WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)
Ole Miss Rebels Outgoing Transfers
- S Louis Moore
- CB Jadon Canady
- OT Preston Cushman
- CB AJ Brown
- RB Matt Jones
- S Trip White
- OT Micah Pettus
- LB Rodney Groce Jr.
- IOL Jack Mills
- QB Walker Howard
- IOL Kavion Broussard
- OT Mana Taimani
- IOL Cam East
- RB Rashad Amos
- S Key Lawrence
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|6:30 PM • ESPN