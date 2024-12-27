Ole Miss coach talks about team’s hot start: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss men’s basketball is off to a strong start to its 2024-25 campaign, posting an 11-1 record and earning the No. 16 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.

But the Rebels have plenty of familiar company in the ranking. The SEC had 10 teams in the most recent version of the AP Top 25 poll (and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had included 13 SEC teams in his most recent bracket prediction).

Unsurprisingly, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard believes his team is capable of staking claim to the title of SEC’s best team and he said as much on a recent episode of The Field of 68 Podcast.

“I absolutely feel like we could be, but you’re probably asking the wrong person,” Beard said. “I’m biased. I’ve never coached a team where I couldn’t tell you, ‘Hey, we’re going to be part of the fight.’ Some years, your margin for error is much smaller than other years, but in the SEC, it doesn’t come down to talent. It comes down to discipline, chemistry, winning some close games, and I think our team this year is similar. I don’t think there will be a game this year where we walk off the court saying we don’t have enough talent to beat those guys.”

You can watch the complete interview with Beard here.

