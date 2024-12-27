Connect with us

Football

Ole Miss coach talks about team’s hot start: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including Ole Miss coach Chris Beard’s appearance on a recent podcast.

Published

13 hours ago

on

Ole Miss men’s basketball is off to a strong start to its 2024-25 campaign, posting an 11-1 record and earning the No. 16 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.

But the Rebels have plenty of familiar company in the ranking. The SEC had 10 teams in the most recent version of the AP Top 25 poll (and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had included 13 SEC teams in his most recent bracket prediction).

Unsurprisingly, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard believes his team is capable of staking claim to the title of SEC’s best team and he said as much on a recent episode of The Field of 68 Podcast.

“I absolutely feel like we could be, but you’re probably asking the wrong person,” Beard said. “I’m biased. I’ve never coached a team where I couldn’t tell you, ‘Hey, we’re going to be part of the fight.’ Some years, your margin for error is much smaller than other years, but in the SEC, it doesn’t come down to talent. It comes down to discipline, chemistry, winning some close games, and I think our team this year is similar. I don’t think there will be a game this year where we walk off the court saying we don’t have enough talent to beat those guys.”

You can watch the complete interview with Beard here.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“Sometimes you gotta mess up a little bit to wake up.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.