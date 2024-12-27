Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart declares for NFL Draft

Ole Miss football will (officially) have a new starting quarterback next season.

Pretty much every Ole Miss fan knew Jaxson Dart would enter the NFL Draft next April and Dart made the news official on Friday with a post on his X (aka Twitter) account.

“To Rebel Nation, words cannot express the depth of my feelings and emotions in this moment… but “thank you” seems like the right place to start,” Dart wrote. “Thank you for the love and support that y’all have showed me at Ole Miss. Who would have known that a kid who grew up in Utah would find his way to the great state of Mississippi in order to fulfill his college gridiron dreams. I really and truly came of age at this great University, thank you.”

Dart ends his three-year Ole Miss career with the most passing yards in school history (10,213). He’s also thrown 68 touchdowns and completed 65 percent of his passes. Dart also has 1,457 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns for the Rebels.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin also took time to respond to Dart’s announcement.

“This is so perfect!!” Kiffin said. “Ultimate leader every day by example. Completely selfless. He didn’t just write that down and post it. He lived it everyday. We are blessed to have you as a teammate.”

This is so perfect!! Ultimate leader every day by example. Completely selfless. He didn’t just write that down and post it. He lived it everyday. We are blessed to have you as a teammate. https://t.co/BDHQWcGJjq — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 27, 2024

Dart, as previously announced, will lead the Rebels in the Gator Bowl appearance against Duke on January 2. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla.