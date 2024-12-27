Connect with us

Expect more additions to Ole Miss transfer portal class

Ole Miss Rebels have once again built one of the nation’s best transfer portal classes, but fans should expect more additions to come soon.

Published

50 minutes ago

on

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin reacts near the end of the game during the second half against Georgia

Ole Miss football has already brought in another impressive transfer portal class, but it’s likely more commitments are coming.

The current portal period closes on Saturday, but that only means no other players (with some exceptions) can enter the transfer portal. The players in the transfer portal can still commit to any school at anytime. The portal will reopen on April 16 through April 25, but the current portal period is the one with the most movement.

The Rebels’ transfer portal class, which currently sits at 16, is ranked No. 1 by Rivals, No. 2 by On3 and No. 3 in the nation by 247 Sports. The class has six four-star transfers, nine three-stars and an unrated kicker. However, none of those commits are quarterbacks, which may have grown into a position need with Jaxson Dart officially declaring his intent to enter next April’s NFL Draft.

Here is a complete list of the incoming and outgoing transfers for the Rebels in this transfer portal cycle:

Ole Miss Rebels’ Transfer Portal Class

  • WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)
  • RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)
  • LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)
  • WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)
  • IOL Delano Townsend (USF)
  • CB Antonio Kite  (Auburn)
  • IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
  • CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
  • TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
  • IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
  • EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
  • EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)
  • S Sage Ryan (LSU)
  • LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)
  • WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)
