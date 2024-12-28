Rebels’ senior takes advantage of new NCAA ruling with bonus year

OXFORD, Miss. — For Ole Miss wide receiver, he will continue his tour of college football programs somewhere other than around here for one final year. Multiple media reports are saying he’s entered the transfer portal on the day it closes.

He’s been through this before. Considering Davis will be going to his fifth school nobody should really be surprised.

Ole Miss wide receiver Micah Davis has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned. Former Air Force and Utah State transfer has 51 career catches for 906 yards and 8 touchdowns. https://t.co/VxSGJEUisH pic.twitter.com/ZmbT7eYB9E — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 29, 2024

Davis was the primary punt returner this season and was utilized in the backfield in the final two games of the regular season. He appeared in all 12 of Ole Miss’ regular season games this season, registering two starts against Florida and Mississippi State.

The senior had five catches for 57 receiving yards (11.4 yards per catch). On the ground, he contributed 45 yards on 19 carries (2.4 yards per catch). Davis’ biggest play as a Rebel came on a third-and-14 in the second half against Oklahoma, where he hauled in a 26-yard reception. As a returner, Davis totaled 23 attempts for 215 yards.

Davis likely is the first Ole Miss player to benefit from the recent NCAA ruling allowing an extra year of eligibility for junior college players. He spent a season at Iowa Western Community College after two seasons with the Air Force Academy. After the JUCO year, Davis played at Utah State before transferring to the Rebels.

Bio from Ole Miss:

Utah State: Spent the 2023 season at Utah State … Honorable Mention All-Mountain West both as a wide receiver and punt returner … Played in 11 games, started seven … 36 receptions for 628 yards (17.4/catch) with six TD … Returned 26 punts for 250 yards (9.6/return), with eight returns of at least 10 yards … Led the Mountain West in punt returns, ranked third nationally … 250 punt return yards led the Mountain West and ranked eighth in the FBS … Second in Mountain West in punt return average (9.3) … Also returned six kickoffs for 83 yards … Finished season with 961 all-purpose yards (87.4 ypg).

Iowa Western CC: Spent the 2022 season at Iowa Western Community College and led the nation with 326 yards on 29 punt returns (11.2 ypr) as he earned first-team all-conference accolades … Helped the Reivers to a 10-2 record and a National Junior College Athletics Association National Championship after posting a 31-0 win against Hutchinson CC in the title game … Had 33 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns on the season … Also carried the ball 10 times for 117 yards … Added 11 kickoff returns for 229 yards … Had a season-high five receptions for a season-best 70 yards against Garden City CC … Also had three receptions for 67 yards against Coffeyville CC.

Air Force: Spent two seasons (2020-21) at the United States Air Force Academy … Played in eight games during the 2021 campaign, as he rushed for 360 yards on 47 carries and four touchdowns, and caught 10 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. … Carried the ball four times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and had two receptions for 27 yards, against Lafayette in the season opener … Had four receptions for a career-high 110 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, to go along with seven carries for 32 yards and another score, in a loss to Utah State … Carried the ball 12 times for 93 yards and one touchdown, and added one reception for 24 yards, against Florida Atlantic … Appeared in four games in 2020, recording one tackle on special teams.

High School: Helped Harrison High School to 6A regional championship three times … Was a three-time all-region selection as a return specialist and two-time all-region selection as a wide receiver … Earned underclass All-America honors in baseball in 2017 … Named an all-region honoree in baseball … Participated with Ninth Inning Baseball seven years … Was a member of the East Cobb Braves in 2015 … Also lettered in basketball and baseball … Coached by Matt Dickmann.

Personal: Son of Dexter and LaShea Davis … His father played football at Clemson and spent five years in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams … Multi-disciplinary studies major.