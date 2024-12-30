Connect with us

Football

AJ Brown makes up for mistake after touchdown: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including a former Rebels’ mistake after catching a touchdown pass.

Published

14 hours ago

on

It’s rare for a mistake to be made on a touchdown pass, but AJ Brown is used to doing rare things.

Brown, a former Ole Miss receiver, caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 41-7 win against the Dallas Cowboys. He caught the pass from Tanner McKee, who was playing because of injuries to Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett, and it was McKee’s first NFL touchdown pass.

After making the catch, instead of bring the ball back to McKee, Brown threw it into the stands. But he quickly realized his mistake.

Brown managed to get the ball back from the fan in exchange for Brown’s Kelly-green Eagles jersey he was wearing. Brown even signed the jersey for the fan.

“I wasn’t thinking,” Brown told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network after the game. “I just launched the ball. I’m glad we got it back for his first touchdown. … I gotta go sign a jersey for him [the fan], well deserved.”

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

  • Ole Miss offensive lineman Cam East withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to Oxford next season. Also, Ole Miss receiver Micah Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday.
  • Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and will join fellow Rebels Princely Umanmielen, Trey Amos, Jared Ivey and Caden Davis.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“The best we ever did was 8-8. But my career was not as dreadful as people make it out to be. You don’t see any scars on Archie Manning.”

We’ll Leave You With This

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

