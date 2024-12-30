AJ Brown makes up for mistake after touchdown: Rebel Roundup

Football
It’s rare for a mistake to be made on a touchdown pass, but AJ Brown is used to doing rare things.
Brown, a former Ole Miss receiver, caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 41-7 win against the Dallas Cowboys. He caught the pass from Tanner McKee, who was playing because of injuries to Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett, and it was McKee’s first NFL touchdown pass.
After making the catch, instead of bring the ball back to McKee, Brown threw it into the stands. But he quickly realized his mistake.
AJ Brown promised this Eagles fan his jersey after accidentally throwing teammate Tanner McKee's first TD ball into the stands 😅
Man of his word 🙏
(via @MikeGarafolo)pic.twitter.com/UWyEPJZBYt
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2024
Brown managed to get the ball back from the fan in exchange for Brown’s Kelly-green Eagles jersey he was wearing. Brown even signed the jersey for the fan.
“I wasn’t thinking,” Brown told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network after the game. “I just launched the ball. I’m glad we got it back for his first touchdown. … I gotta go sign a jersey for him [the fan], well deserved.”
With #Eagles WR A.J. Brown after the 41-7 win over the #Cowboys, which will afford the team a chance to take it easy in Week 18. Is that the plan? “For me. Rest up, heal up and get ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/7k8AjoO7Gj
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 29, 2024
Did You Notice?
- Ole Miss offensive lineman Cam East withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to Oxford next season. Also, Ole Miss receiver Micah Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday.
- Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and will join fellow Rebels Princely Umanmielen, Trey Amos, Jared Ivey and Caden Davis.
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“The best we ever did was 8-8. But my career was not as dreadful as people make it out to be. You don’t see any scars on Archie Manning.”
