Football

Moving Sugar Bowl time due to truck attack won’t affect Ole Miss in Gator Bowl

Attack in the French Quarter postpones Sugar Bowl to Thursday before Rebels’ Gator Bowl and improve viewership for game

Published

13 hours ago

on

A view of New Orleans police and coroner's office vehicles blocking off Bourbon Street at Canal Street after an apparent attack during New Year's Eve celebrations in New Orleans
A view of New Orleans police and coroner's office vehicles blocking off Bourbon Street at Canal Street after an apparent attack during New Year's Eve celebrations in New Orleans. /: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY NETWORK

OXFORD, Miss. — The tragic events in New Orleans early Wednesday morning will impact decisions and events across the globe, including the College Football Playoff.

As of late Wednesday evening, the death toll was at 15 following a truck attack in the French Quarter in New Orleans. Even more were injured in the event that is being investigated by local, state and federal authorities. Those events resulted in the College Football Playoff game between Notre Dame and Georgia to be rescheduled from Wednesday night to Thursday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

That rescheduling will also impact the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between Ole Miss and Duke, but in a dark, beneficial way. The Rebels and Blue Devils will face-off in Jacksonville, Fla. following the Notre Dame-Georgia playoff game.

TV viewership proves having a strong lead-in on anything improves the number of people watching, especially if it’s a competitive game. If the Notre Dame-Georgia playoff game is competitive, that could benefit Ole Miss and Duke.

The decision to postpone the game came after the Superdome underwent a security sweep after two improvised explosive devices were found at the scene of the attack in the French Quarter district. Jason Williams, the district attorney of Orleans Parish, which includes New Orleans, told ABC News that investigators were conducting a grid search to determine whether other explosive devices were planted.

Some credentialed Superdome employees were permitted into offices by Wednesday afternoon.

The attack, which also injured more than 30 people, occurred around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties. The driver of the vehicle was killed in a firefight with police following the attack, the FBI said, adding that it was heading an investigation “with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

The vehicle rammed into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street, and after it came to a stop, the driver — identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas — emerged from the truck and opened fire on responding officers, New Orleans police said. Officers returned fire, striking and killing Jabbar, police said.

Information from ESPN and other media reports are included in this story.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

