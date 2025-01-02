Rebels cap off historic season with big win in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No. 14 Ole Miss entered the 2024 with high expectations and ended it, as at least one prognosticator predicted, with a victory that showed their exceptional talent.

The Rebels captured a 52-20 win against Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday that gave the Rebels a third 10-win season in the last four years. That level of success hasn’t been seen in Oxford since Johnny Vaught was on the sidelines in 1959, 1960 and 1962.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 14-0 lead against Duke and never looked back at the over-matched Blue Devils. The Rebels’ defense had one of its best showings of the season, holding Duke to just 20 points and 280 yards of total offense. Isaiah Hamilton even had a 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter against Duke.

The Blue Devils scored their only touchdown of the game in second quarter on a 16-yard pass from Henry Belin IV to Javon Harvey that made the score 17-7. But the Rebels answered back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Dart touchdown pass to Dae’Quan Wright with 1:52 left in the first half. Duke wouldn’t score any more points until late in the fourth quarter that made the score 45-14.

Jaxson Dart’s last game for Ole Miss was a memorable one of the NFL-bound quarterback. He completed 27-of-35 passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rebels’ win. He also had 12 carries for 43 yards.

Ulysses Bentley IV had 14 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rebels’ rushing attack. JJ Pegues had just one rushing attempt, but made the most of it gaining seven yards on a third down in the first quarter.

Jordan Watkins racked up the most receiving yards for Ole Miss with 180 yards, seven catches and two touchdowns, and Cayden Lee had the most receptions with eight for XX yards.57