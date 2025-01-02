Connect with us

Football

Rebels cap off historic season with big win in Gator Bowl

Ole Miss Rebels win 10th game to match school’s record of three, 10-win seasons in four years that’s stood since the Johnny Vaught-era.

Published

14 hours ago

on

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs with the ball chased by Duke defensive end Michael Reese (14)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No. 14 Ole Miss entered the 2024 with high expectations and ended it, as at least one prognosticator predicted, with a victory that showed their exceptional talent.

The Rebels captured a 52-20 win against Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday that gave the Rebels a third 10-win season in the last four years. That level of success hasn’t been seen in Oxford since Johnny Vaught was on the sidelines in 1959, 1960 and 1962.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 14-0 lead against Duke and never looked back at the over-matched Blue Devils. The Rebels’ defense had one of its best showings of the season, holding Duke to just 20 points and 280 yards of total offense. Isaiah Hamilton even had a 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter against Duke.

The Blue Devils scored their only touchdown of the game in second quarter on a 16-yard pass from Henry Belin IV to Javon Harvey that made the score 17-7. But the Rebels answered back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Dart touchdown pass to Dae’Quan Wright with 1:52 left in the first half. Duke wouldn’t score any more points until late in the fourth quarter that made the score 45-14.

Jaxson Dart’s last game for Ole Miss was a memorable one of the NFL-bound quarterback. He completed 27-of-35 passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rebels’ win. He also had 12 carries for 43 yards.

Ulysses Bentley IV had 14 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rebels’ rushing attack. JJ Pegues had just one rushing attempt, but made the most of it gaining seven yards on a third down in the first quarter.

Jordan Watkins racked up the most receiving yards for Ole Miss with 180 yards, seven catches and two touchdowns, and Cayden Lee had the most receptions with eight for XX yards.57

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)6:30 PM • ESPN

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

