NFL Insider predicts Jaxson Dart as NFL Draft steal: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft before the Rebels’ TaxSlayer Gator Bowl victory against Duke on January 2. Now, he’ll go through the pre-draft process that includes more mock drafts than the largest-ever attendance at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The number of mock drafts published will start to increase now the NFL playoff field has been set and 18 spots of the first round have been set. The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick and Dart isn’t expected to be selected by the Titans, or any other team in the first round…for now (Dart has plenty of chances in the coming months to change that narrative).

One NFL Insider recently made a case for Dart to be drafted higher than the current mock drafts have the Ole Miss all-time leader in passing yards going.

Here’s what Schultz said in his post on X:

“He’s gonna be a major steal in the draft. Throws the ball down the field as well as anyone, which I realize is kinda this lost skill in today’s game, but that’s what makes him so interesting. Get Dart a couple speed guys and he can really hurt you.”

Here’s some fun feedback on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, from a longtime NFL scout: “He’s gonna be a major steal in the draft. Throws the ball down the field as well as anyone, which I realize is kinda this lost skill in today’s game, but that’s what makes him so interesting. Get… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 3, 2025

Dart will start to improve his draft status at the Reese’s Senior Bowl game that will be played February 1. After that he’ll have an opportunity to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine and in various team visits leading up to the NFL Draft on April 24.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Basketball: No. 23 Ole Miss at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Did You Notice?

Playing football at Ole Miss is a dream #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/0esTPBRp6d — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 6, 2025

Most Sacks & TFLs in Program History#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/2C6aSfZM00 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 7, 2025

