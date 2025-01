Ole Miss coach Chris Beard talks after Rebels’ win

No. 23 Ole Miss (13-2, 2-0 SEC) kept future hall of fame coach John Calipari winless in SEC games in his first season at Arkansas with a 73-66 victory Wednesday night in Fayettville, Ark. Rebels’ coach Chris Beard met with the media in attendance after the game to talk about his team’s play and what Wednesday’s win means to the Rebels. You can watch the full press conference here.