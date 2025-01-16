Football
Ole Miss legend inducted into CFB Hall of Fame: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels newest member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
A former Ole Miss legend is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Terrence Metcalf was announced a member of the induction class of 2025 for the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced by the National Football Foundation on Wednesday afternoon.
Metcalf, who played for the Rebels as an all-american tackle from 1997-2001 and is the 13th former Rebel to be inducted into the hall of fame. He joins Bruiser Kinard (1951, tackle), Charlie Conerly (1965, halfback), Barney Poole (1974, end), John Vaught (1979, coach), Doug Kenna (1984, quarterback), Thad “Pie” Vann (1987, coach), Archie Manning (1989, quarterback), Parker Hall (1991, halfback), Jake Gibbs (1995, quarterback), Charlie Flowers (1997, fullback), Wesley Walls (2014, tight end) and Patrick Willis (2019, linebacker) as hall of fame Rebels.
Metcalf, the father of former Ole Miss and current Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metclaf, was a consensus First Team All-American in 2001 and a Sporting News Second Team selection in 1999, helped lead Ole Miss to three bowl appearances (1997 Motor City, 1999 Independence, 2000 Music City Bowl) and two final national rankings (No. 22 in 1997 and No. 22 in 1999).
A two-time First Team All-SEC selection (2000, 2001), Metcalf was named the SEC’s Most Valuable Lineman in 2001 by the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club.
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025, at Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Women’s Basketball: Florida at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., SEC Network
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“I’ve always said, in the era that I played, all those years with the Saints, you don’t come out with a big ego.”
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN