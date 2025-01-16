Ole Miss legend inducted into CFB Hall of Fame: Rebel Roundup

A former Ole Miss legend is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Terrence Metcalf was announced a member of the induction class of 2025 for the College Football Hall of Fame, as announced by the National Football Foundation on Wednesday afternoon.

Newest member of the CFB Hall of Fame@Metcalf79 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/AZXSKIT5Gw — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 15, 2025

Metcalf, who played for the Rebels as an all-american tackle from 1997-2001 and is the 13th former Rebel to be inducted into the hall of fame. He joins Bruiser Kinard (1951, tackle), Charlie Conerly (1965, halfback), Barney Poole (1974, end), John Vaught (1979, coach), Doug Kenna (1984, quarterback), Thad “Pie” Vann (1987, coach), Archie Manning (1989, quarterback), Parker Hall (1991, halfback), Jake Gibbs (1995, quarterback), Charlie Flowers (1997, fullback), Wesley Walls (2014, tight end) and Patrick Willis (2019, linebacker) as hall of fame Rebels.

Metcalf, the father of former Ole Miss and current Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metclaf, was a consensus First Team All-American in 2001 and a Sporting News Second Team selection in 1999, helped lead Ole Miss to three bowl appearances (1997 Motor City, 1999 Independence, 2000 Music City Bowl) and two final national rankings (No. 22 in 1997 and No. 22 in 1999).

A two-time First Team All-SEC selection (2000, 2001), Metcalf was named the SEC’s Most Valuable Lineman in 2001 by the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025, at Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

