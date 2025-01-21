Connect with us

Ole Miss / LOU

Grant from Department of Justice to promote safety, belonging, and academic success in rural Mississippi classrooms

University of Mississippi researchers, supported by a $2M Department of Justice grant, aim to enhance safety, belonging, and success in rural schools.

Published

5 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. – University of Mississippi researchers are using a $2 million grant from the Department of Justice to promote safety, belonging and academic success in rural Mississippi classrooms.

The Connections Program brings together experts from philosophy, education, social work, psychology and criminal justice to foster safer and more supportive school environments.

“One of the things that makes this program really distinctive is that it incorporates ethics into the curriculum,” said Deborah Mower, director of The Center for Practical Ethics. “There are no other programs that do that, and the incorporation of ethics and the study of philosophy is not something done in the United States educational system.

“That’s to the detriment of students because they don’t have the opportunity to really grapple with some deep, personal questions and complex situations in ways that could help them make better decisions.”

The Connections Program will involve teachers, counselors, parents and school resource officers working to implement a curriculum that encourages students to think critically about their actions and decisions. By developing these skills, the researchers aim to reduce the number of chronically absent students and safety concerns in schools.

The Connections Program will include:

  • Covington County School District
  • Hazelhurst Public School District
  • Hinds County School District
  • Laurel Public School District
  • McComb Public School District
  • Moss Point School District
  • North Pike County School District,
  • South Pike County School District
  • Vicksburg-Warren County School District
  • Yazoo County School District.

Through the help of multiple graduate assistants, the Center for Evidence-Based Policing and Reform and the National Center for School-University Partnership, the researchers will provide materials that every person in a student’s community can use.

This will equip students with the tools to address complex problems early in life, said Yolanda Acey, executive director of the Center for Urban Family Health and Wholeness, a nonprofit that supports grassroots community-focused programs in Mississippi. Acey, a former Mississippi schoolteacher, is also a co-investigator of the grant.

“It started from working in public schools in Mississippi, seeing that there was a need for students to really think about their actions,” Acey said. “One of the things that we are missing is that curriculum – something that teachers can really use to have their students think about the decisions that they’re making and really make that understanding practical.”

Throughout the grant, Grace Rivera, Ole Miss assistant professor of psychology, and Saijun Zhang, associate professor of social work, will gather data about the program to see which methods work.

“We would like to identify the best approaches to develop and advance our evidence-based program model,” Zhang said. “So, for each component of the program – (those for) students, teachers, staff, law enforcement, community members and parents – we’ll have an evaluation plan that is accompanying it.”

Another goal is to increase students’ feelings of belonging and authenticity of each school district, Rivera said. By tracking the program’s success, the researchers hope to develop a model that other schools can use.

Increases in feelings of belonging, authenticity and well-being are correlated with better academic success, Mower said.

“We are hoping to provide students with positive skills to better manage disputes and disagreements in ways that help them in both their academic work and personal lives,” she said. “And if we can show the effectiveness of this program and address those very specific needs, then we have a practical model that other states will also want to use.

“That’s what we’re really most excited about – developing this model that could be used in any state, in any part of the country, in any part of the world where youth are facing these kinds of conditions of poverty, violence, lack of opportunity and lack of engagement.”

This project is supported by Grant No. 15PBJA-24-04352-STOP awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice.

This article was orginally published at olemiss.edu

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31Furman Logovs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7Middle Tennessee Logovs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14Wake Forest Logo@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21Georgia Southern Logovs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28Kentucky Logovs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5South Carolina Logo@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12LSU Logovs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26Oklahoma Logovs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2Arkansas Logo@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23Florida Logo@ FloridaL, 24-17
Sat, Nov 30Mississippi State Logovs Mississippi StateW, 26-14
Thu, Jan 2Duke Logovs Duke (Gator Bowl)W, 52-20

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs Georgia11:00 AM
SECN
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 Arkansas6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSU5:00 PM
SECN
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 Alabama6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&M8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ Missouri5:00 PM
SECN
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs Texas8:00 PM
ESPN2
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 Auburn3:00 PM
TBA
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 Kentucky6:00 PM
ESPN
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.