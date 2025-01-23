Ole Miss / LOU
Mississippi Stories, People, History Featured in Four-Day Oxford Film Festival
Experience Mississippi’s rich storytelling at the Oxford Film Festival, showcasing 60 films and interactive events from Feb. 27–March 2.
OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – The Oxford Film Festival returns this year with a dynamic celebration of Mississippi’s rich cultural tapestry. Many of the 60 films selected for this year’s festival shine a spotlight on the Magnolia State’s filmmakers, stories, and history. This annual event celebrates the ‘Stories that Shape Us’.
The four-day festival is Feb. 27 to March 2 at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema in Oxford. A celebration of independent filmmakers from around the world, the festival also includes interactive events and panel discussions with filmmakers.
This year’s festival theme, “Stories That Shape Us,” emphasizes the power of story throughout a collection of feature films, documentaries and short films. Mississippi’s influence on storytelling, from its iconic locations to the authentic voices of its residents, plays a prominent role in this year’s festival.
Highlights of this year’s festival include:
“Mississippi has always been a place where stories flourish,” said Oxford Film Festival Board President Mike Mitchell. “From music to literature to film, our state is a cornerstone of storytelling. That’s why this year we’re thrilled to amplify the creative voices that are putting Mississippi’s stories on the global stage.”
Beyond the films themselves, the festival provides a platform for Mississippi-based filmmakers to connect with audiences and industry professionals through panel discussions, workshops and networking events. These programs aim to celebrate Mississippi’s emerging talent and foster opportunities for growth in the state’s creative economy.
A limited number of exclusive memberships which will grant the holder access to all films and festival events, are now available to purchase online. For a complete listing of featured films, festival schedule or to purchase memberships, visit www.ox-film.com.
ABOUT OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL
The Oxford Film Festival exhibits more than 60 films from across the globe that seek to provide a transformative experience for the audience through the art of storytelling. Praised for its hospitality, the festival was founded in 2003 by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. In 2008, the Oxford Film Festival became an independent nonprofit organization committed to celebrating the art of independent cinema. The 22nd annual Oxford Film Festival is set for Feb. 27 to March 2, 2025, at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema in Oxford, Mississippi. For more information, visit www.ox-film.com.
