Mississippi Stories, People, History Featured in Four-Day Oxford Film Festival

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – The Oxford Film Festival returns this year with a dynamic celebration of Mississippi’s rich cultural tapestry. Many of the 60 films selected for this year’s festival shine a spotlight on the Magnolia State’s filmmakers, stories, and history. This annual event celebrates the ‘Stories that Shape Us’.

The four-day festival is Feb. 27 to March 2 at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema in Oxford. A celebration of independent filmmakers from around the world, the festival also includes interactive events and panel discussions with filmmakers.

This year’s festival theme, “Stories That Shape Us,” emphasizes the power of story throughout a collection of feature films, documentaries and short films. Mississippi’s influence on storytelling, from its iconic locations to the authentic voices of its residents, plays a prominent role in this year’s festival.

Highlights of this year’s festival include:

“Chasing Rabbits,” the directorial debut of novelist Michael Farris Smith, a master of Southern Noir who has been compared with the likes of Cormac McCarthy and William Faulkner. Two of Smith’s novels have been made into feature films. Debuting on opening night of the film festival, “Chasing Rabbits” is the story of a truck stop waitress who finds her life changed after having her home vandalized in the middle of the night, and is triggered into an impulsive, irreversible decision. “A House for My Mother,” directed by Dr. Benjamin Nero, who grew up in Greenwood, Mississippi, and Pilar Timpane, a filmmaker and producer based in Durham, North Carolina. Born in 1937, Nero was a high school football star who played in college and was recruited to play professionally. He was the first Black graduate of the dentistry school at the University of Kentucky. He remains close with childhood friend and award-winning actor Morgan Freeman. They both attended Broad Street High School during segregation in the 1950s. This short, poignant documentary of Nero’s life will be part of the opening night film showcase. “Stella Stevens: The Last Starlet” explores the personal and professional life of Mississippi native Stella Stevens, one of Hollywood’s last starlets during its golden age and beyond. Her career spanned from the final days of the male-dominated old Hollywood studio system through the evolution of the new Hollywood, which coincided with the struggle for women’s rights and human rights of all races and identities, for which she was a lifelong advocate. The film is produced by Stevens’ son, Andrew Stevens, who has produced or financed more than 190 feature films. The “Stella Stevens” screening is Saturday, March 1. “Last to Leave” is the premier short film by writer/director/actor and Mississippi native Mary Elizabeth Ellis. She is known for her recurring role as “The Waitress” on FX’s long-running “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Shot in late 2023, “Last to Leave” addresses the pandemic of loneliness post-covid, our primal need as humans for connection, and a reckoning with the way we treat our home planet. Ellis will be in attendance for the screening of her film on Saturday, March 1.

“Mississippi has always been a place where stories flourish,” said Oxford Film Festival Board President Mike Mitchell. “From music to literature to film, our state is a cornerstone of storytelling. That’s why this year we’re thrilled to amplify the creative voices that are putting Mississippi’s stories on the global stage.”

Beyond the films themselves, the festival provides a platform for Mississippi-based filmmakers to connect with audiences and industry professionals through panel discussions, workshops and networking events. These programs aim to celebrate Mississippi’s emerging talent and foster opportunities for growth in the state’s creative economy.

ABOUT OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL

The Oxford Film Festival exhibits more than 60 films from across the globe that seek to provide a transformative experience for the audience through the art of storytelling. Praised for its hospitality, the festival was founded in 2003 by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council. In 2008, the Oxford Film Festival became an independent nonprofit organization committed to celebrating the art of independent cinema. The 22nd annual Oxford Film Festival is set for Feb. 27 to March 2, 2025, at the Malco Oxford Commons Cinema in Oxford, Mississippi. For more information, visit www.ox-film.com.

