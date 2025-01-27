Ole Miss coach talks after missed upset opportunity

Ole Miss women’s basketball team nearly pulled off one of the season’s biggest upsets. The Rebels led No. 7 Texas for most of Sunday afternoon’s game. But the Rebels couldn’t seal the win, falling 61-58. Texas held the Rebels scoreless for the final 3:58 of the game and took the lead with 13 seconds left.

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin realized the missed opportunity and talked about the game at her postgame media availability. You can watch the full video here.