WATCH: Rebels coach Yo, players Todd-Williams, Dean on season

Following an undefeated week in competition, which included the first ranked win of the year against No. 23/23 Vanderbilt, Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, graduate guard along with senior forward Kennedy Todd-Williams and KK Deans met with the media to discuss their wins, as well as preview the upcoming competitions against No. 15/16 Oklahoma and No. 11/11 Kentucky.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.