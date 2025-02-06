Connect with us

Basketball

Healthier Murrell flashes talent Ole Miss needs for stretch run

Ole Miss’ fifth-year sharpshooter burned No. 12 Kentucky with 24 points, mostly from beyond the 3-point arc

Published

12 hours ago

on

Matthew Murrell might be the best-kept secret in the SEC. Rest assured, Kentucky players and coaches know who he is after Tuesday night’s scoring barrage from Ole Miss’ fifth-year senior guard.

To be fair, anyone who watched SEC basketball the last three years knows Murrell has a talent for scoring. After all, he led the Rebels in scoring the last three seasons and tied for 1oth in the conference last year with a 16.2 average.

The difference this season is Murrell has battled what’s been termed a lower body/knee injury. He moved better in Tuesday’s 98-84 win over No. 14 Kentucky and scored a team-high 24 points, his best outing this season and just over twice his average.

He was listed as questionable for the game, which is not unusual this season. He scored only three points in a 72-69 home win a week ago against Texas but rebounded with 17 in Saturday’s 92-82 home loss to Auburn. He shredded Kentucky’s defense by making 8-of-13 shots, 6-of-11 from 3-point land.

With 41 points in the last two outings and better movement, Murrell might top the scouting report for LSU’s team heading into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. road game.

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard knows a healthy and hot-shooting Murrell would make the Rebels dangerous down the stretch.

Ole Miss Rebels coach Chris Beard reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“I’m in the training room every day just trying to get as healthy as I can so I’m able to go out there and then affect winning the best way,” Murrell said. “Lower-body injury, just trying our best to keep it under control.”

Rebels coach Chris Beard paid tribute to Murrell, trainer John Raybon and team doctors, “A lot of respect for (Murrell) and admiration for what he does on a daily basis (and) with his 24 hours each day.

“But give Matt the credit. There’s a lot of mornings and late nights. He’s really staying engaged, too, with limited practice time. He understands the scouting reports. Just a lot of respect for him. I’ve seen it before, but Matt is doing what you have to do at this level when you’re banged up to give yourself a chance to try to help your team each night.”

A year ago, Murrell started all 32 games for Ole Miss and averaged 32.9 minutes per game, fifth-most in the SEC. Now, he hopes to have improved health for the Rebs’ final eight-regular season games, the SEC Tournament and for March Madness.

A Memphis native, he was the No. 2 prospect out of Tennessee after playing his final high school season for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He was rated a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals and the No. 39 player in the country by ESPN and 247Sports’ composite rankings.

If Beard can count on Murrell to play 35 quality minutes the rest of the season, Ole Miss could be the team nobody wants to play in March.

Related Topics:

Award-winning columnist covering SEC football, basketball and baseball with extensive experience writing and talking about New Year's Day bowl games, Final Fours and the College World Series, in addition to the NFL, NBA and MLB. Forever enchanted by Oxford's charm, the Courthouse Square, the Grove, and the fervor of Ole Miss' faithful fans.

Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.