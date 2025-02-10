Basketball
How high did Ole Miss rise in latest AP Top 25 Poll?
Ole Miss had a successful week with wins against ranked Kentucky and unranked LSU and that success was reward in Monday’s AP Top 25 Poll.
Ole Miss men’s basketball team had a good week last week and those good vibes continued on Monday.
The Rebels received the second-largest jump in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll, moving up from No. 25 to No. 19. They earned the jump after beating then-No. 14 Kentucky and then escaped back home a 72-70 win against LSU on Saturday.
1️⃣9️⃣#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/VtRaKumaEx
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) February 10, 2025
This week, Ole Miss faces a pair of games that are similar to the games played last week. The Rebels face one ranked team and one unranked team that isn’t considered close to making the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels will travel to South Carolina on Wednesday and then host its biggest rival, No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday.
Here’s the complete list of Monday’s updated college basketball poll:
AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll
- Auburn (21-2)
- Alabama (20-3)
- Florida (20-3)
- Duke (20-3)
- Tennessee (20-4)
- Houston (19-4)
- Purdue (19-5)
- Texas A&M (18-5)
- John’s (21-3)
- Iowa State (18-5)
- Michigan Sate (19-4)
- Texas Tech (18-5)
- Arizona (17-6)
- Memphis (20-4)
- Kentucky (16-7)
- Wisconsin (19-5)
- Kansas (16-7)
- Marquette (18-6)
- Ole Miss (18-6)
- Michigan (18-5)
- Missouri (17-6)
- Mississippi State (17-6)
- Clemson (19-5)
- Creighton (18-6)
- Maryland (18-6)
Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary’s 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|W, 63-51
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|W, 73-66
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|W, 77-65
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|W, 74-64
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|L, 81-84
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|L, 62-63
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|L, 83-75
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|W, 72-69
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|L, 92-82
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|W, 98-84
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN