How high did Ole Miss rise in latest AP Top 25 Poll?

Ole Miss men’s basketball team had a good week last week and those good vibes continued on Monday.

The Rebels received the second-largest jump in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll, moving up from No. 25 to No. 19. They earned the jump after beating then-No. 14 Kentucky and then escaped back home a 72-70 win against LSU on Saturday.

This week, Ole Miss faces a pair of games that are similar to the games played last week. The Rebels face one ranked team and one unranked team that isn’t considered close to making the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels will travel to South Carolina on Wednesday and then host its biggest rival, No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday.

Here’s the complete list of Monday’s updated college basketball poll:

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

Auburn (21-2) Alabama (20-3) Florida (20-3) Duke (20-3) Tennessee (20-4) Houston (19-4) Purdue (19-5) Texas A&M (18-5) John’s (21-3) Iowa State (18-5) Michigan Sate (19-4) Texas Tech (18-5) Arizona (17-6) Memphis (20-4) Kentucky (16-7) Wisconsin (19-5) Kansas (16-7) Marquette (18-6) Ole Miss (18-6) Michigan (18-5) Missouri (17-6) Mississippi State (17-6) Clemson (19-5) Creighton (18-6) Maryland (18-6)

Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary’s 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.