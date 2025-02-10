Connect with us

How high did Ole Miss rise in latest AP Top 25 Poll?

Ole Miss had a successful week with wins against ranked Kentucky and unranked LSU and that success was reward in Monday’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Published

12 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Rebels guard Davon Barnes (7) passes against LSU Tigers forward Robert Miller III (6)

Ole Miss men’s basketball team had a good week last week and those good vibes continued on Monday.

The Rebels received the second-largest jump in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll, moving up from No. 25 to No. 19. They earned the jump after beating then-No. 14 Kentucky and then escaped back home a 72-70 win against LSU on Saturday.

This week, Ole Miss faces a pair of games that are similar to the games played last week. The Rebels face one ranked team and one unranked team that isn’t considered close to making the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels will travel to South Carolina on Wednesday and then host its biggest rival, No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday.

Here’s the complete list of Monday’s updated college basketball poll:

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

  1. Auburn (21-2)
  2. Alabama (20-3)
  3. Florida (20-3)
  4. Duke (20-3)
  5. Tennessee (20-4)
  6. Houston (19-4)
  7. Purdue (19-5)
  8. Texas A&M (18-5)
  9. John’s (21-3)
  10. Iowa State (18-5)
  11. Michigan Sate (19-4)
  12. Texas Tech (18-5)
  13. Arizona (17-6)
  14. Memphis (20-4)
  15. Kentucky (16-7)
  16. Wisconsin (19-5)
  17. Kansas (16-7)
  18. Marquette (18-6)
  19. Ole Miss (18-6)
  20. Michigan (18-5)
  21. Missouri (17-6)
  22. Mississippi State (17-6)
  23. Clemson (19-5)
  24. Creighton (18-6)
  25. Maryland (18-6)

Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary’s 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

