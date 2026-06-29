Chris Beard Sees Special Potential in Ole Miss’ New Backcourt

Summer workouts are barely underway, but Chris Beard already sounds like a coach who sees the shape of his team forming.

The roster is new, the pieces are different, and the departures of AJ Storr, Malik Dia, Augusto Cassia, Travis Perry, James Scott and Eduardo Kalfke mean the Rebels lost several major contributors from last season.

But one thing is becoming clear: the backcourt of Budd Clark and Ilias Kamardine is the starting point for everything Ole Miss wants to be.

“Both guys are unselfish, but they’re also internally motivated,” Beard said at last week’s media availability.

That was his description of Clark and Kamardine, and it wasn’t a throwaway line. It was the core of how he sees this duo.

Kamardine is back for a second season in Oxford, now the returning veteran in a locker room full of newcomers. Clark is entering his first season after transferring from Seton Hall, where he averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists and earned second‑team All‑Big East honors. Together, they give Beard a backcourt with personality, toughness and leadership.

“Definitely early so it’s not to the point yet where, you know, Ilias is coming off a ball screen, ‘Where’s Bud?’ or Bud needs space right there, ‘Where’s Ilias?’ That’s kind of the tactic. That’s a work in progress,” Beard said.

Beard isn’t pretending the chemistry is finished. He’s acknowledging the reality. But he also sees signs that this pairing can become something special. He even compared it to the duo of Jaylen Murray and Sean Pedulla, who helped push Ole Miss back to the NCAA Tournament and into the Sweet 16 two seasons ago.

“Just off the top of my head, at Ole Miss, I thought JuJu and Sean played really, really well,” he said. “Might have been one of the better backcourts in college basketball when you get to the NCAA Tournament, but it took time. It wasn’t perfect day one.”

This year’s version has a different dynamic.

Kamardine wanted to return, and once he did, he wanted to help build the roster around a vision that fit his game. He played better last season when he didn’t have to run the entire offense. He’s more comfortable playing off the ball, catching, reading and attacking. Clark gives him that freedom.

“Ilias was highly involved in our recruiting this Spring and Summer,” Beard explained. “He wanted to have an opinion. Wanted to kind of visualize what we’re doing and he wanted to play with Bud.”

Clark wanted the same thing. He wanted to know the roster construction. He wanted to know the plan. He wanted to know how he fit into it. Beard sees that as a sign of maturity and leadership.

“Then Bud is a leader. It was important to Bud, ‘Tell me about the roster construction.’ So both guys are unselfish, but they’re also very internally motivated,” Beard said. “Both guys want to win. I know that goes without saying, but there’s guys that want to win and there’s guys that refuse to lose.”

That last line is the heart of the whole thing. Beard sees two guards who refuse to lose. Two guards who compete the same way. Two guards who can anchor a team that lost major pieces but gained a new identity.

Clark brings the edge. He brings the chip. He brings the toughness that comes from growing up in Philadelphia.

“It means everything to me. Being from Philly, it’s tough being from Philly. We carry a lot of grit on our shoulders,” Clark said at the same media availability. “I feel like I’m the best on the court. No matter what. No matter who’s on the court. It’s like having a dog mentality. I’m just a dog, honestly.”

Kamardine brings the steadiness. He brings the experience. He brings the understanding of what Beard wants and how the SEC plays. Together, they bring balance.

And Beard sees something deeper forming between them.

“I predict that a real friendship will continue to develop because both guys are about the right things,” Beard said.

That matters. It matters in June. It matters in November. It matters in March. Backcourts can define teams, and Beard believes this one can define Ole Miss.

It’s early, but the signs are there. Clark gives Kamardine the freedom to play his best game. Kamardine gives Clark a partner who understands the system and the league. Beard gives both of them the trust to lead.

If Ole Miss takes a step forward this season, it will start with these two.